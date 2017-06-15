A Taste of Mackinac – June 15, 2017

Mackinac Island’s most anticipated culinary event.

Located at the Harbour View Inn, tickets are $20. Tickets available at Tourism office across from Star Line Ferry.

This award-winning luncheon also features products from Coca Cola, the official soft drink of the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival, along with award-winning Michigan Beer & Wine (for those 21 & over with proper I.D.) and delicious coffee and tea from our local Starbucks.

Live music and entertainment provided by Ardan Academy of Dance and Local singer/songwriter Michelle Chenard.

Tickets are available online through My North February 15 through June 14, 2017. You can purchase them here. Be aware that tickets do sell out quickly.

Past Restaurants Have Included:

1852 Grill Room – Island House Hotel

Bistro on the Greens – Mission Point Resort

Cawthorne’s Village Inn – A Grand Hotel Restaurant

Goodfellow’s Italian Chophouse – Lake View Hotel

Harbour View Inn BBQ

Island Slice Pizzeria

Mary’s Bistro

Millie’s on Main

Pink Pony – Chippewa Hotel

Past Wineries Have Included:

Black Star Farms

Leelanau Cellars

Mackinaw Trail Winery

Past Microbreweries Have Included:

Arbor Brewing

Arcadia Brewing

Bell’s Brewery

Cheboygan Brewery

Founder’s Brewing Company

Frankenmuth Brewing

Keewanau Brewing

Petoskey Brewing Company

Refreshments:

Coca Cola

Starbucks

Fudge:

Joann’s Fudge

May’s Fudge

Murdick’s Fudge

Ryba’s Fudge

