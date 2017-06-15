A Taste of Mackinac – June 15, 2017
Mackinac Island’s most anticipated culinary event.
Located at the Harbour View Inn, tickets are $20. Tickets available at Tourism office across from Star Line Ferry.
This award-winning luncheon also features products from Coca Cola, the official soft drink of the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival, along with award-winning Michigan Beer & Wine (for those 21 & over with proper I.D.) and delicious coffee and tea from our local Starbucks.
Live music and entertainment provided by Ardan Academy of Dance and Local singer/songwriter Michelle Chenard.
Tickets are available online through My North February 15 through June 14, 2017. You can purchase them here. Be aware that tickets do sell out quickly.
Past Restaurants Have Included:
1852 Grill Room – Island House Hotel
Bistro on the Greens – Mission Point Resort
Cawthorne’s Village Inn – A Grand Hotel Restaurant
Goodfellow’s Italian Chophouse – Lake View Hotel
Harbour View Inn BBQ
Island Slice Pizzeria
Mary’s Bistro
Millie’s on Main
Pink Pony – Chippewa Hotel
Past Wineries Have Included:
Black Star Farms
Leelanau Cellars
Mackinaw Trail Winery
Past Microbreweries Have Included:
Arbor Brewing
Arcadia Brewing
Bell’s Brewery
Cheboygan Brewery
Founder’s Brewing Company
Frankenmuth Brewing
Keewanau Brewing
Petoskey Brewing Company
Refreshments:
Coca Cola
Starbucks
Fudge:
Joann’s Fudge
May’s Fudge
Murdick’s Fudge
Ryba’s Fudge
2017 – A Taste of Mackinac
June 15, 2017
Harbour View Inn
6860 Main Street, Mackinac Island, MI 49757
Visit A Taste of Mackinac Website >>>>
