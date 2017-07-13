Allye Gaietto – Music In The Park – July 13, 2017



Allye Gaietto is a singer-songwriter based in Detroit.

Her songs range from sparse and simple to intricate and complex; her genre is best described as eccentric, thoughtful jazz-influenced pop. Her lyrics are wrought with self-aware fragility, brought to life by a voice always caught halfway between a shout and a whisper.

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

