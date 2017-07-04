An American Picnic at Fort Mackinac – July 4, 2017

Checkered red and white tablecloths spread on the grass of Fort Mackinac’s parade grounds create a patchwork quilt welcoming hungry patriots with Grand Hotel’s all-you-can-eat tangy BBQ baby back ribs, grilled chicken breasts, hamburgers, hot dogs, turkey burgers, corn on the cob, and a slew of salads, fixings and desserts. Stay for the fireworks!

An American Picnic at Fort Mackinac

Presented by Grand Hotel

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

6:30 p.m. to Dusk

Featuring:

GRILLED HOT DOGS

HAMBURGERS

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

GRILLED CHICKEN BREASTS

CORN ON THE COB

PASTA SALAD, COLESLAW, RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

CORN BREAD, POTATO CHIPS

BAKED BEANS

WATERMELON SLICES

FULL DESSERT BUFFET

ICED TEA, LEMONADE, MILK

Beer, wine and soft drinks available for additional charge.

All Fort Mackinac buildings will be open and a program of patriotic music will be presented. Tickets are nonrefundable if event is cancelled due to inclement weather.

Advance tickets on sale beginning June 15 available at Grand Hotel, Fort Mackinac, and

Mackinac Island State Park Visitors Center. Ticket includes fort admission.

