Benjaman James – Music In The Park – July 20, 2017



Traverse City native Benjaman James is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with roots in funk, jazz, R&B, and soul.

Benjaman inspires his audience by generating dance-worthy, captivating music that takes listeners on an energetic improvisational journey.

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

