Big Snow Resort – New Year’s Celebration! – December 31, 2016
New Years Eve Party & Live Music at Big Snow Resort
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with family and Friends at Big Snow Resort!
- Inviting all teens to the NEW Teen Black Light Party, 8pm Summit Center, Indianhead Mountain -DJ and games
- View the beauty of the tradition of the Torchlight Parade at dusk, followed by fantastic fireworks at Blackjack Mountain
- Dance your way into 2017 with LIVE MUSIC from The Slamming Doors, 9pm Blackjack Mountain or with The Northstars, 8:30pm in Dudley’s Saloon at Indianhead Mountain
- Always a little ones favorite early celebration!! The Kids Party, 7pm Ottowa Room at Indianhead Mountain- DJ, Art & Crafts, Hula Hoop, Limbo contests!
