Big Snow Resort – New Year’s Celebration! – December 31, 2016

New Years Eve Party & Live Music at Big Snow Resort

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with family and Friends at Big Snow Resort!

Inviting all teens to the NEW Teen Black Light Party, 8pm Summit Center, Indianhead Mountain -DJ and games

View the beauty of the tradition of the Torchlight Parade at dusk, followed by fantastic fireworks at Blackjack Mountain

Dance your way into 2017 with LIVE MUSIC from The Slamming Doors , 9pm Blackjack Mountain or with The Northstars , 8:30pm in Dudley’s Saloon at Indianhead Mountain

Always a little ones favorite early celebration!! The Kids Party, 7pm Ottowa Room at Indianhead Mountain- DJ, Art & Crafts, Hula Hoop, Limbo contests!

