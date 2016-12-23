News Up North

Big Snow Resort – New Year’s Celebration! – December 31, 2016

Blackjack and Indianhead Mountain - New Year's Celebration

New Years Eve Party & Live Music at Big Snow Resort

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with family and Friends at Big Snow Resort!

  • Inviting all teens to the NEW  Teen Black Light Party,  8pm Summit Center, Indianhead Mountain  -DJ and games
  • View the beauty of the tradition of the Torchlight Parade at dusk, followed by fantastic fireworks at Blackjack Mountain
  • Dance your way into 2017 with LIVE MUSIC  from The Slamming Doors, 9pm Blackjack Mountain or with The Northstars, 8:30pm in Dudley’s Saloon at Indianhead Mountain
  • Always a little ones favorite early celebration!! The Kids Party, 7pm Ottowa Room at Indianhead Mountain- DJ, Art & Crafts, Hula Hoop, Limbo contests!

Visit Big Snow Resort Website >>>

