Come clown around! Circus games & fun for all ages!

Face Painting, Kid’s Costume Clown Contest (season pass prize) at 3pm located at the front desk!(Please register you little clown by 12pm)

Photo Props & Game Booths from 12pm-3pm( kids)….Bar Games (over 21 only) at 4pm

Red Nose Party at 4pm in Logger’s Lounge!

Come join the circus!

