Boyne Highlands – Ski League Championships – March 25, 2017



Get your team together one last time this season and see where you stack up against teams from all over the state. The 28th Ski League Championships is a great afternoon of team racing and camaraderie.

Teams are comprised of 7 ski racers, one of which must be a female. Race will take place on North Challenger and teams are encouraged to “tailgate” at the bottom of the slope.

Important! Each participant must show ID confirming 21 years of age or older, must read and sign their own the liability indemnification form, and pick up racing bib and T-shirt at registration.

