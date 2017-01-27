Chateau Chantal Food & Wine Sensory Tour – 2016



This new Sensory Tour touches all five of your senses and will prove to enlighten your palate, your spirit, and your mind. You will enjoy learning how your environment can make your love and passion for Chateau Chantal wine even better!

In addition to your sit-down tasting focusing on how wine interacts with your senses, your specialized tour guide will lead you through our vineyard, cellar, and winemaking process. Once in the cellar, you’ll enjoy 5 small-bite food and wine pairings designed to treat your taste buds.

Starting this June, the tour will run daily at 12:30pm. Visit our tasting room before or after your tour for a lunch pairing, the Sensory Treat Tour is a compliment to a meal, not a meal in itself. Only 24 spots per tour so book yours before it is too late! Tickets are $29 per person. Call 1-800-969-4009 to book, or reserve online.

Visit Chateau Chantal Website

