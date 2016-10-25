Cross Country Ski Headquarters – We Are Open For the Season

Season Hours are:

Monday through Thursday: 10:00am to 5:30pm

Friday and Saturday: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am to 5:00pm

We’re open for the season and it’s time to PARTY! Winter clothing sales, XC ski and snowshoe sales, kids clothing/outerwear, winter boots, flannels, sweaters, socks, hats and gloves – all of it is on sale all weekend as we kick off the 2016-17 ski season! More details below.

SALE DETAILS:

Feast your eyes on our full 2017 inventory of cross country skis, boots, poles and accessories this weekend, including a huge selection of ski packages from Fischer, Rossignol, Salomon, Atomic, and Alpina, all 15-40% off. We carry everything from recreational skis to high performance race equipment. Let us help you get the perfect cross country ski package at a great price!

If you’re in the market for winter clothing, don’t miss this sale. The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour, Patagonia, Brooks, Salomon, Lucy, Woolrich, Mountain Hardwear, Swix, Rab, Craft, Bjorn Daehlie, Salomon, Smartwool, Sporthill, Kari Traa, Shkoop Skirts and more are on sale for 10-25% off! Last year’s clearance clothing is priced to sell at up to 50% off, so come stock your closet with high-end gear without high-end price tags!

The ski trails are open and free to the public. Try out the new Fischer roller skis, or the all-terrain C.A.T. Skis, a great way to XC ski without snow. Or, try a pair of the ever-popular Nordic Ski Walking Poles and take your trail walking to a new level. Free demos until the snow flies.

