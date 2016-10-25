News Up North

Cross Country Ski Headquarters – We Are Open For the Season

Season Hours are:

Monday through Thursday: 10:00am to 5:30pm
Friday and Saturday: 9:00am to 6:00pm
Sunday: 9:00am to 5:00pm

We’re open for the season and it’s time to PARTY! Winter clothing sales, XC ski and snowshoe sales, kids clothing/outerwear, winter boots, flannels, sweaters, socks, hats and gloves – all of it is on sale all weekend as we kick off the 2016-17 ski season! More details below.

SALE DETAILS:

Feast your eyes on our full 2017 inventory of cross country skis, boots, poles and accessories this weekend, including a huge selection of ski packages from Fischer, Rossignol, Salomon, Atomic, and Alpina, all 15-40% off. We carry everything from recreational skis to high performance race equipment. Let us help you get the perfect cross country ski package at a great price!

If you’re in the market for winter clothing, don’t miss this sale. The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour, Patagonia, Brooks, Salomon, Lucy, Woolrich, Mountain Hardwear, Swix, Rab, Craft, Bjorn Daehlie, Salomon, Smartwool, Sporthill, Kari Traa, Shkoop Skirts and more are on sale for 10-25% off! Last year’s clearance clothing is priced to sell at up to 50% off, so come stock your closet with high-end gear without high-end price tags!

The ski trails are open and free to the public. Try out the new Fischer roller skis, or the all-terrain C.A.T. Skis, a great way to XC ski without snow. Or, try a pair of the ever-popular Nordic Ski Walking Poles and take your trail walking to a new level. Free demos until the snow flies.

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Tuesday October 25th, 2016 - 11:35 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

We love these Swix Nations hats! Get yours at our Season Opening Sale this weekend, Oct 29-30!!

Josh HaasSweet!!! Any cool new Bjorne Daehlie stuff for this season??? I'm in love with that brand now.

2 months ago

Mary RiegleDo they make Czech flag hats?

2 months ago

Cross Country Ski Headquartersl On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Cross Country Ski Headquarters Page On Facebook.

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Tuesday December 20th, 2016 - 7:00 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

The prize is the sunrise. #xcskiing #xcskihq #dawnpatrol

Janet AvigneSaw you guys on the channel 4 news, snow report this morning!

3 days ago   ·  2

Scott HagermanMy dad goes there all the time, or he used to

2 days ago

Carla MorabitoDavid Garcia ! 🎿

2 days ago   ·  1

Lee CampbellMiss x-country a lot.

2 days ago

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Friday December 16th, 2016 - 6:51 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

The sun was shining and the trees blocked most of the wind on the Adventure Trail yesterday, and not just for skiers. Can you spot the mysterious two-legged creature on the right?

Steve WolbertThat's great... stride and arms are perfect, lol!

7 days ago

Mike McLoskyHa! I saw it yesterday, I thought it was Dave Andre doing the mannequin challenge cause his truck was in parking lot. 😳

7 days ago   ·  1

Lauren EvaWhat. Is. that.

6 days ago   ·  2

Danielle DiemertMariah love the fitted ski pants I bought from your shop, with the hamy and knee support! Spot on!

6 days ago   ·  1

Mike EvaI saw that thing on Wednesday.

6 days ago

Lj KanabySquatch !!!

6 days ago   ·  1

Jim DePaulI do believe, I do believe!

6 days ago

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Saturday December 10th, 2016 - 8:21 am

Cross Country Ski Headquarters

Trail Report: Join us today for some fine rock skiing on the trails across the street! If you don't have rock skis, you can rent some. The trails have been packed but not groomed as we need a couple more inches of snow to groom yet. You can use good skis (and demo ours) where we've made man-made snow on the practice area. There is still some room in the Amy Powell ski clinics today starting at 10am with Beginner/Intermediate Skate. 800-832-2663 for details. Free Fast Wax Clinic at 4:00pm with Fast Wax Founder, Dan Meyer. Last but not least: the Stone Turtle Day Lodge is open for lunch! Come ski with us!!

Kristine NelsonWhat are rock skis?

2 weeks ago

Suzanne AdamWill be an adventure 🤕. We will be awesome!!!😳

2 weeks ago

