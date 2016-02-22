News Up North

Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Ski the Beer Trail with Paddle Hard Brewery! – March 4, 2017

Cross Country Ski Headquarters - Ski the Beer Trail with Paddle Hard BreweryJoin us for a day of delicious craft beer on the ski trails!

Our favorite local brewery, Paddle Hard Brewing, will bring their hops to the snow at several tasting stations along the ski trails, at which skiers and snow-shoers can try some of Michigan’s most excellent craft beer.

The Beer Trail Pass includes a full day facilities pass, barbecue lunch at Trapper’s Cabin, and four beer tokens to be used at any of the stops for $35.

Additional beer tokens may be purchased separately.

Ski and snowshoe rentals are available for a nominal fee on a first come, first served basis, and free mini ski lessons are available upon request.

March 4th, 2017 – Saturday, 11:00am – 4:00pm
From Last Year’s Ski the Beer Trail – February 20, 2016

Monday February 22nd, 2016 - 12:57 pm

Boy oh boy, did we have fun last weekend. Ski the Beer Trail was a huge hit, with sunny skies, 40 degree temps, great beer (while it lasted!), great food, and awesome people. Thanks to everyone who joined us, to German Dave for being the grill master, and to the Paddle Hard Brewing crew! We are beyond stoked to do this again. ... See MoreSee Less

Boy oh boy, did we have fun last weekend. Ski the Beer Trail was a huge hit, with sunny skies, 40 degree temps, great beer (while it lasted!), great food, and awesome people. Thanks to everyone who joined us, to German Dave for being the grill master, and to the Paddle Hard Brewing crew! We are beyond stoked to do this again.
Calvin A Hoogerhyde, Gretchen Howell and 23 others like this

Abigail RochefortHad a great time! 🙂

10 months ago

Stan DinkelHow does this event work? Sounds like fun.

10 months ago

Ashley HartsoughWe had so much fun! Can't wait to do it again next year!

10 months ago

Frances S UptonWe are ready to ski it again!!!!!

Attachment10 months ago   ·  1

Meg JohnsonFun, fun!!!!

Attachment10 months ago

Ceri FaasWe had so much fun!

10 months ago

Scott TurnerSo much fun. Great day!

Attachment10 months ago

Jonathan SchechterI'll have to make it next year!

10 months ago

