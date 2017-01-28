Crystal Mountain – 6-for-$60 Friday – March 10, 2017
Friday – March 10, 2017
6-for-$60 Lift Tickets
In celebration of our 60th Anniversary, bring a group of six people and you all ski and ride from open-to-close for only $60!
The larger the group, the better the deal:
• 2 for $30 each
• 3 for $20 each
• 4 for $15 each
• 5 for $12 each
• 6+ for $10 each!
Cannot be combined with any other offers, special discounts or coupons.
