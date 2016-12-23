Downtown Petoskey – Holiday Open House – December 2, 2016

Join the merchants of Downtown Petoskey for the Holiday Open House, the region’s premier holiday season event!

Held the first Friday in December, December 2 from 6 to 9 pm, the Holiday Open House begins with an appearance by Santa Claus, who flies in to town to light the giant Christmas tree in Pennsylvania Park! After the tree lighting Santa will sit in the Gazebo and listen to children’s holiday wishes. At the tree lighting ceremony the local talent of Charlie Millard will key us in with seasonal piano music, and the winner of the Treasure Downtown Contest, as well as the winner of the Holiday Window Contest, will be announced. The interview with Santa and the tree lighting countdown will be featured live on 9&10 News.

This is the night when the streets close down and the merchants open their doors to offer warm holiday greetings and hospitality. The streets are filled with merry entertainment by carolers and the Petoskey High School Steel Drum Band. And don’t forget to visit the bean pots and enjoy a cup of soup made by the Petoskey Snowmobile Club or the Kiwanis tent for grilled brats. New this year is the Merry Makers Marketplace at the Crooked Tree Arts Center! Held indoors in the galleries at Crooked Tree Arts Center on December 4 – 5, this is an art fair, a holiday celebration, and all kinds of fun – CTAC will be transformed into a holiday festival with artists’ booths and local entertainment. Meet the artists! Shop for unique, handmade gifts!

Come Downtown and enjoy the smiling faces and Christmas fun with your family with this evening that is a holiday tradition on the first Friday in December every year!

