Gifts or Creatures – Music In The Park – August 17, 2017
Gifts or Creatures is the musical pursuit of husband-wife duo Brandon and Bethany Foote.
The couple fuses a blend of midwestern folklore, old world history and cinematic soundscapes to create a trove of antique Americana.
Both are also active members of Michigan’s Earthwork Music Collective, advocating for original music and environmental awareness throughout the Great Lakes region.
7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free
With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.
Visit Mackinac Arts Council Website >>>>
