Gifts or Creatures – Music In The Park – August 17, 2017



Gifts or Creatures is the musical pursuit of husband-wife duo Brandon and Bethany Foote.

The couple fuses a blend of midwestern folklore, old world history and cinematic soundscapes to create a trove of antique Americana.

Both are also active members of Michigan’s Earthwork Music Collective, advocating for original music and environmental awareness throughout the Great Lakes region.

Listen

<>

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

<>

Visit Mackinac Arts Council Website >>>>

<>