Grand Hotel Lilac Festival Package – June 9 – 17, 2017



Come visit during one of Mackinac Island’s most beautiful times of the year!

The 69th Annual Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island is a ten day festival held in honor of the flower Mackinac Island is known for. The lilac is a spectacular variety with a distinct history. In fact some are more than 200 years old. We invite you to come join the celebration and experience the splendor of the lilac as they are in bloom throughout the island.

Stay with us during the Grand Hotel Lilac Festival Package and enjoy tours of Grand Hotel’s lush gardens, free golf on The Jewel with beautiful views of the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge (cart fee required), and a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily.

Guests can also enjoy the crowning of the Lilac Queen, the Lilac parade in downtown Mackinac, 10k run, hayrides and other great family entertainment. For more information about the festival visit www.mackinacisland.org.

Make your reservation online or call 1-800-33GRAND for availability.

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Lilac and Garden Tour

Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.

Grand Hotel Lilac Festival Package

Package is available Friday, June 9 through Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Package Price:

$549 per couple, per night

$474 single, per night

