Grand Hotel – Tea For Two Golf Package
A special package for Two. Tee up the vacation of a lifetime with unlimited Golf on The Jewel designed by architect Jerry Matthews and ranked as a top northern U.S. golf resort by Conde Nast Traveler. The 18-hole course provides unforgettable views of the Straits of Mackinac and the seasonal beauty of Mackinac Island. After the last putt falls, it’s time to relax over Afternoon Tea in Grand Hotel’s Parlor while enjoying a musical performance. This special package also includes a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily.
Package Includes:
- Accommodations
- Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily
- Unlimited golf on The Jewel, per person (cart fee included)
- Daily Afternoon Tea in the Parlor
- Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum
- Special discount on ferry boat tickets
- No tipping within Grand Hotel
*Tee times may be booked up to two weeks prior to arrival. A modified version of Afternoon Tea will be offered on certain dates. Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.00 per person baggage handling charge. Regular additional adult and children’s rates apply. *Dates subject to availability.
Available on select dates in 2016.
Package Price:
$289 per person, per night based on double occupancy, $503 single, per room, per night
