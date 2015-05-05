Grand Hotel – Tea For Two Golf Package

A special package for Two. Tee up the vacation of a lifetime with unlimited Golf on The Jewel designed by architect Jerry Matthews and ranked as a top northern U.S. golf resort by Conde Nast Traveler. The 18-hole course provides unforgettable views of the Straits of Mackinac and the seasonal beauty of Mackinac Island. After the last putt falls, it’s time to relax over Afternoon Tea in Grand Hotel’s Parlor while enjoying a musical performance. This special package also includes a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily.

Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability. Package Includes: Accommodations

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Unlimited golf on The Jewel, per person (cart fee included)

Daily Afternoon Tea in the Parlor

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel