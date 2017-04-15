John Patrick Peters – Music In The Park – June 22, 2017



Founded in 2011, John Patrick Peters is described as “a youthful flame igniting a forest fire on the moon, smoldering guitar based rock with a bluesy crust hardened by a northern breeze.”

His fusion band is made up of some of the finest Musicians in the nation, all currently studying jazz at Michigan State University.

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

