Mark Nizer, 4D Comedy & Juggling Show – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 27, 2017



International juggling champion Mark Nizer brings his astounding one-man show to Corson Auditorium. With an unbelievable talent that combines both physical and comedic timing, Nizer’s knack for balance and precision provides an eye-popping performance perfect for audiences of every age.

International juggling champion Mark Nizer has been seen on MTV, HBO’s Just for Laughs, Arsenio Hall, Bob Hope and Other Young Comedians, Comic Strip Live and even LA Law. He has performed as the opening act for for entertainers like Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Hope, George Burns, John Byner, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Johnny Mathis, Ray Charles, and Barry Manilow. The late Bob Hope once said of Nizer, “He just keeps getting better and I didn’t think that was possible.”

Mark Nizer has taken his one-man show to venues around the world, including The Improv, The Comedy Store and Walt Disney World. He has also performed across the country at college campuses, as well as in thousands of opera houses, civic centers, festivals and performing arts centers including the Kennedy Center and three times at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

July 27, 2017 – 7:00pm

Ticket price(s):$33 Pit Seating, $28 Orchestra

Corson Auditorium

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

