Nashon Holloway – Music In The Park – June 29, 2017



Where Amy Winehouse meets Corinne Bailey Rae, Nashon is a soulful songstress who just released her first studio album.

Performance credits include features on The Oprah Winfrey Show with David Foster, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Taste of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

A one-of-a-kind singer/songwriter, hers is an artistic, jazzy style and relevant essence born of authenticity.

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

