OK Go – Interlochen Arts Festival – June 30, 2017



With a career that includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, a major label split and the establishment of a DIY trans-media mini-empire (Paracadute), collaborations with pioneering dance companies and tech giants, animators and Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA, OK Go continue to fearlessly dream and build new worlds in a time when creative boundaries have all but dissolved.

Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Tim Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) have spent their career in a steady state of transformation. Released in the fall 2014 via their own Paracadute/BMG, Hungry Ghosts is the band’s fourth full-length and the newest addition to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums.

Drawn from the same marching orders issued to big-hearted happiness creators as Queen, T. Rex, The Cars or Cheap Trick, and a lifetime of mixed tapes exchanged by lifelong music fans, Hungry Ghosts is a reaffirmation of the sounds and ideas that brought the band together in the first place. Building on (and deconstructing) 15 years of pop-rock smarts, musical friendship, and band-of-the-future innovations, Hungry Ghosts, offers melancholic fireworks (“The Writing’s on the Wall”), basement funk parties (“Turn Up The Radio”), IMAX-sized choruses (“The One Moment”), and space-age dance floor bangers (“I Won’t Let You Down”).

June 30, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$48 Platinum, $43 Gold, $38 Silver, $38 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

