Olivia Mainville & The Aquatic Troupe – Music In The Park – August 10, 2017



Olivia Mainville has toured with Caravan of Thieves, and has collaborated with Michigan artists including the Ragbirds, the Appleseed Collective, the Accidentals, and Jack and the Bear.

She has appeared at Michigan venues including Blissfest, the Majestic in Detroit, and the Ark in Ann Arbor.

Listen

<>

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

<>

Visit Mackinac Arts Council Website >>>>

<>