Olivia Millerschin – Music In The Park – July 27, 2017



Olivia Millerschin won a John Lennon Songwriting Award, was a quarter-finalist on America’s Got Talent, and a finalist in the Detroit Music Awards and the West Coast’s LA Music Critics Awards.

She infuses clever lyrics, haunting melodies, and colorful folk with pop and soulful elements.

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

