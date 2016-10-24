Porcupine Mountains Music Festival – August 25, 26, 27, 2017
The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017. See you at the Porkies!
Watch website for more information on time schedule for each day – www.porkiesfestival.org
<>
Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Website >>>
<>
Check out Doug Spike’s review of this year’s festival from the
October 2015 issue of the Blue Monday Monthly!
Check out the slideshow on YouTube!
<>
<>
2016 Porkies Music Fest Promo Video
Check out our new promo video by SteVen Lund !!!
The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival presented by the Friends of the Porkies will take place August 25-27, 2017 - tickets go on sale December 3, 2016 #porkiesmusic, #miparks, #midnr, #puremichigan ... See MoreSee Less
<>
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival On Facebook
Below are the latest postings from the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Page On Facebook.
<>
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared a Porcupine Mountains Sports Complex.
www.facebook.com/PorcupineMountainSkiArea/
Winter fun, come on UP! ... See MoreSee Less
Porcupine Mountains Sports Complex
Located in the heart of the Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park on the southern shore of Lake Superior. See you on the slopes!
MC Hansen, Luke Pegoraro and 2 others like this
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared Jacek Olszewski's photo.
Lots of snow to play in at the Ski Hill! ... See MoreSee Less
01-13-2017 Sun and Snow
Tim Meilleur, Judy Sulkanen and 23 others like this
Porcupine Mountains Music FestivalIn looking at this picture what song would you like to hear in your music player headphones as you ski down this hill?1 week ago
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared The Orpheum Theater's event.
Attention music lovers: Jack Klatt will be playing the Orpheum in Hancock, MI on Jan 6. Jack played at the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival the past 2 years, he also played the Ontonagon Theater last year...so if you haven't caught him yet...I highly recommend that you do! The Orpheum is a great venue! 🙂 Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum ... See MoreSee Less
Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum
The Orpheum Theater
I spoke with Jack and we decided to postpone his show at the Orpheum, out of respect for Kenny and the Memorial Gathering to honor him. This show had been scheduled a few months ago for this Friday, but, it turns out, it was at the same time as the Memorial Jam Session for Ken. Jack knew Kenny from the Orpheum, and shares our surprise and sadness at his sudden passing. It just wouldn't have felt right to have the show without Ken there to blow that blues harp. Watch the Orpheum page or email...
Sherry Michaelsen, Kurt Nelson and 3 others like this
THANK YOU so much to all who purchased tickets during our one day only super sale! Your support of what we are doing is what drives us and pushes us forward. Ticket mailings will start going out in January after the holiday season winds down. And remember, tickets remain for sale at 20% OFF regular ticket prices through May 31, 2017, (excluding the special $10 child's ticket -whether one day pass or three day pass, for ages 7-12). The music committee is gearing up, keep an eye on our Facebook page for upcoming booking announcements! Happy holidays to all and we wish you a 2017 full of smiles and good music! ... See MoreSee Less
Leanne Hoyme, Lynnette RC and 15 others like this
Marilyn Comstock ZylmanThanks for the update. We're so excited to be attending our 6th year. It's always our favorite!1 month ago · 1
Dan MarshReceived my ticket today in the mail. Looking forward to the fest...Thanks & Enjoy!!!1 week ago · 2
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT....it's gonna be SO alright! Starting at 12:01 a.m. tonight begins our 24-hour 3 Day Pass Super Sale! Please share the good word!
The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival, presented by the Friends of the Porkies, is having its ONE DAY ONLY...3 day pass SUPERSALE on Saturday, December 3rd! The Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017 and the prices will NEVER be lower!
Get 3 days of quality music for only $60 on December 3rd ONLY! Take advantage of the LOWEST PRICING available! Get your 3 day pass for only $60!
PURCHASE IN PERSON at the Hometown Christmas Craft Walk at the Ontonagon Area School, 701 Parker Avenue, Ontonagon on Saturday… December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or PURCHASE ALL DAY on December 3rd via credit or debit card through the website www.porkiesfestival.org or by calling 906-231-1589 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
GET your tickets December 3rd…save BIG… we’ll see you in the Porkies in August! ... See MoreSee Less
Joan Cervenka, MC Hansen and 21 others like this
Aleta Hill-OlsonGot a receipt for the purchase and then got a server error message!2 months ago
<>
Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Facebook Page >>>
<>
Sheri Fuller, David Bosshard and 23 others like this
View previous comments
Joanna Benson BuergeyBarb Benson Linda Hammer Ellen Compere Helen Hayhurst Ron Verkuilen Mary Jo Korn Arlene Coco Kevin Syth Linda Sauberlich Barbara Aarud3 months ago · 3
Vicki WhiteThat pretty much sums it up. Awesome job on the video!!3 months ago · 2
Brian-keith Yaklyvichtotally impressed. ...! Nice job Steven....!3 months ago · 2
Marilyn Comstock ZylmanLove it! It brought me right back to my favorite place! ❤️3 months ago · 3
Salvador GlideAbsolutely fantastic!3 months ago · 2
Nancianne L. NardiI love that song and that performance! Hope to see them on 2017 !3 months ago · 1
Sherrie McCabeFantastic! Great event and such a well done video. Can't wait til next year!3 months ago · 2
Anne Sharkey-ScottNice job on the video.3 months ago · 2
Rick VarechaGREAT FESTIVAL! Every August. Laid back and relaxing. Great musicians! All genres of great music!3 months ago · 1
Larry CartaWhen are you going to book Heartsfield? They're an ex-Michigan band and still well known around those parts with a sound that is perfect for your fest. Dick Reck3 months ago · 1
Linda MulveyLove the video they did! you get to see how big the area is3 months ago · 2
Julie ShardlowGreat job Steven!3 months ago · 3
Tammy GodiMike Green I wanna do this3 months ago · 3
Dena MeneguzzoLoved this!3 months ago · 2
Sandy MonvilleGreat great job on this video. Perfect.3 months ago · 2
Connie MarksAwsome!!!!!3 months ago · 2
Laura GuerraHave to wait another 10 months!!!3 months ago · 2
Bob WeigandtDig Deep would LOVE to come play this!3 months ago · 1
Samantha Smith BehenskyAre we going?????3 months ago · 1
Nathan BornShelley Peterson Figured you may want to see this. Great promo video!3 months ago · 1
Katy KolojeskiIt is so beautiful up there, I just love it😍😀3 months ago · 1
Kathy NappiHi awesome3 months ago · 1
Rhonda SampilaWe have to go to this!!3 months ago · 1
Martha McPhersonI remember when this first started!! 💞3 months ago · 1
Laura GenerouYoopers! Know how to have a good time!3 months ago · 1
Comment on Facebook