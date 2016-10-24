News Up North

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival – August 25, 26, 27, 2017

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017. See you at the Porkies!

Watch website for more information on time schedule for each day – www.porkiesfestival.org

<>

Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Website >>>

<>

Check out Doug Spike’s review of this year’s festival from the
October 2015 issue of the Blue Monday Monthly!

Check out the slideshow on YouTube!

<>

<>

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Monday October 24th, 2016 - 11:07 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

2016 Porkies Music Fest Promo Video
Check out our new promo video by SteVen Lund !!!
The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival presented by the Friends of the Porkies will take place August 25-27, 2017 - tickets go on sale December 3, 2016 #porkiesmusic, #miparks, #midnr, #puremichigan ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 330
  • Comments:
    20+

Sheri Fuller, David Bosshard and 23 others like this

View previous comments

Vicki WhiteThat pretty much sums it up. Awesome job on the video!!

3 months ago   ·  2

Brian-keith Yaklyvichtotally impressed. ...! Nice job Steven....!

3 months ago   ·  2

Marilyn Comstock ZylmanLove it! It brought me right back to my favorite place! ❤️

3 months ago   ·  3

Salvador GlideAbsolutely fantastic!

3 months ago   ·  2

Nancianne L. NardiI love that song and that performance! Hope to see them on 2017 !

3 months ago   ·  1

Sherrie McCabeFantastic! Great event and such a well done video. Can't wait til next year!

3 months ago   ·  2

Anne Sharkey-ScottNice job on the video.

3 months ago   ·  2

Rick VarechaGREAT FESTIVAL! Every August. Laid back and relaxing. Great musicians! All genres of great music!

3 months ago   ·  1

Larry CartaWhen are you going to book Heartsfield? They're an ex-Michigan band and still well known around those parts with a sound that is perfect for your fest. Dick Reck

3 months ago   ·  1

Linda MulveyLove the video they did! you get to see how big the area is

3 months ago   ·  2

Julie ShardlowGreat job Steven!

3 months ago   ·  3

Tammy GodiMike Green I wanna do this

3 months ago   ·  3

Dena MeneguzzoLoved this!

3 months ago   ·  2

Sandy MonvilleGreat great job on this video. Perfect.

3 months ago   ·  2

Connie MarksAwsome!!!!!

3 months ago   ·  2

Laura GuerraHave to wait another 10 months!!!

3 months ago   ·  2

Bob WeigandtDig Deep would LOVE to come play this!

3 months ago   ·  1

Samantha Smith BehenskyAre we going?????

3 months ago   ·  1

Nathan BornShelley Peterson Figured you may want to see this. Great promo video!

3 months ago   ·  1

Katy KolojeskiIt is so beautiful up there, I just love it😍😀

3 months ago   ·  1

Kathy NappiHi awesome

3 months ago   ·  1

Rhonda SampilaWe have to go to this!!

3 months ago   ·  1

Martha McPhersonI remember when this first started!! 💞

3 months ago   ·  1

Laura GenerouYoopers! Know how to have a good time!

3 months ago   ·  1

Comment on Facebook

<>


Porcupine Mountains Music Festival On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Page On Facebook.

<>

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Saturday January 14th, 2017 - 12:54 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared Jacek Olszewski's photo.

Lots of snow to play in at the Ski Hill! ... See MoreSee Less

01-13-2017 Sun and Snow

Lots of snow to play in at the Ski Hill!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes:
    25+
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 4

Tim Meilleur, Judy Sulkanen and 23 others like this

Porcupine Mountains Music FestivalNice skiing at the Porkies!

1 week ago   ·  1

Rochelle GallowayRecieved our tickets this week! Wooohoooo!

1 week ago   ·  1

Porcupine Mountains Music FestivalIn looking at this picture what song would you like to hear in your music player headphones as you ski down this hill?

1 week ago

Chris SlederAndy Sleder

1 week ago   ·  1

Comment on Facebook

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Thursday December 29th, 2016 - 6:46 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival shared The Orpheum Theater's event.

Attention music lovers: Jack Klatt will be playing the Orpheum in Hancock, MI on Jan 6. Jack played at the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival the past 2 years, he also played the Ontonagon Theater last year...so if you haven't caught him yet...I highly recommend that you do! The Orpheum is a great venue! 🙂 Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum ... See MoreSee Less

Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum

Jan 6, 8:30pm

The Orpheum Theater

I spoke with Jack and we decided to postpone his show at the Orpheum, out of respect for Kenny and the Memorial Gathering to honor him. This show had been scheduled a few months ago for this Friday, but, it turns out, it was at the same time as the Memorial Jam Session for Ken. Jack knew Kenny from the Orpheum, and shares our surprise and sadness at his sudden passing. It just wouldn't have felt right to have the show without Ken there to blow that blues harp. Watch the Orpheum page or email...

Postponed: Jack Klatt live at the Orpheum
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Sherry Michaelsen, Kurt Nelson and 3 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Wednesday December 21st, 2016 - 8:49 pm

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

THANK YOU so much to all who purchased tickets during our one day only super sale! Your support of what we are doing is what drives us and pushes us forward. Ticket mailings will start going out in January after the holiday season winds down. And remember, tickets remain for sale at 20% OFF regular ticket prices through May 31, 2017, (excluding the special $10 child's ticket -whether one day pass or three day pass, for ages 7-12). The music committee is gearing up, keep an eye on our Facebook page for upcoming booking announcements! Happy holidays to all and we wish you a 2017 full of smiles and good music! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 17
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 4

Leanne Hoyme, Lynnette RC and 15 others like this

Sandy EssenMerry Christmas !

1 month ago   ·  1

Marilyn Comstock ZylmanThanks for the update. We're so excited to be attending our 6th year. It's always our favorite!

1 month ago   ·  1

Linda Ponder

Attachment1 month ago   ·  1

Dan MarshReceived my ticket today in the mail. Looking forward to the fest...Thanks & Enjoy!!!

1 week ago   ·  2

Comment on Facebook

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

Friday December 2nd, 2016 - 8:02 am

Porcupine Mountains Music Festival

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT....it's gonna be SO alright! Starting at 12:01 a.m. tonight begins our 24-hour 3 Day Pass Super Sale! Please share the good word!

The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival, presented by the Friends of the Porkies, is having its ONE DAY ONLY...3 day pass SUPERSALE on Saturday, December 3rd! The Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017 and the prices will NEVER be lower!
Get 3 days of quality music for only $60 on December 3rd ONLY! Take advantage of the LOWEST PRICING available! Get your 3 day pass for only $60!
PURCHASE IN PERSON at the Hometown Christmas Craft Walk at the Ontonagon Area School, 701 Parker Avenue, Ontonagon on Saturday… December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or PURCHASE ALL DAY on December 3rd via credit or debit card through the website www.porkiesfestival.org or by calling 906-231-1589 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

GET your tickets December 3rd…save BIG… we’ll see you in the Porkies in August! ... See MoreSee Less

TONIGHTS THE NIGHT....its gonna be SO alright! Starting at 12:01 a.m. tonight begins our 24-hour 3 Day Pass Super Sale! Please share the good word! The 13th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival, presented by the Friends of the Porkies, is having its ONE DAY ONLY...3 day pass SUPERSALE on Saturday, December 3rd! The Festival will be held August 25-27, 2017 and the prices will NEVER be lower! Get 3 days of quality music for only $60 on December 3rd ONLY! Take advantage of the LOWEST PRICING available! Get your 3 day pass for only $60! PURCHASE IN PERSON at the Hometown Christmas Craft Walk at the Ontonagon Area School, 701 Parker Avenue, Ontonagon on Saturday… December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or PURCHASE ALL DAY on December 3rd via credit or debit card through the website www.porkiesfestival.org or by calling 906-231-1589 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. GET your tickets December 3rd…save BIG… we’ll see you in the Porkies in August!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 23
  • Shares: 31
  • Comments: 10

Joan Cervenka, MC Hansen and 21 others like this

View previous comments

Porcupine Mountains Music FestivalWe are getting ready for those warm August days!

2 months ago

Cheryl SundbergGiddiup!

2 months ago

Robert McadamsEmily Melby

2 months ago   ·  1

Porcupine Mountains Music FestivalAND AWAYYYYYYYY WE GO! IT'S ON!

2 months ago   ·  2

Tim HocevarGot mine!

2 months ago   ·  1

1 Reply

Tom SmedleyDone, x2!!

2 months ago   ·  1

1 Reply

Joan Cervenkagot mine thanks

2 months ago

Aleta Hill-OlsonGot a receipt for the purchase and then got a server error message!

2 months ago

2 Replies

Rochelle Galloway2- 3 day passes, done!

2 months ago

Comment on Facebook

<>

Visit Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Facebook Page >>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.