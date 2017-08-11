Port Oneida Fair – August 11 – 12, 2017

It’s been a finger lickin’ good event for several years, but unfortunately, there will be no chicken dinner in 2017. Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you next year!

Sky gazing will close out the two-day fair on Saturday, August 12 at the Thoreson Farm. We will be looking at the sun from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and at the night sky from 9:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Join park rangers and the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society (GTAS) to experience a form of recreation that has been enjoyed by many generations and continues today. GTAS members share their telescopes and knowledge while viewing Mars, Saturn, and the Perseid meteor shower. Learn about astronomy as it was in the 1900s. Remember to bring a flashlight for the walk back to your car.

Are you an artist who has created work in or of the Port Oneida area? We are always looking for submission for our Port Oneida Fair poster.

The Port Oneida Fair is presented by Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in partnership with Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear. To learn more about how you can help support the park, visit www.phsb.org.