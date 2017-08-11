Port Oneida Fair – August 11 – 12, 2017

Join us on August 11 & 12 for the 2017 Port Oneida Fair!
Each year near the beginning of August, you can take a step back in time at the Port Oneida Fair and experience life as it was in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. Imagine the life of the pioneers as you help bale hay or watch a broom-maker at work. Learn about spinning, basket weaving, soap making, butter making, candle dipping, and fur trapping. Listen as park rangers and local history experts share the area’s history. Watch as teams of oxen and horses cut, load, and haul hay and artists and craftsmen demonstrate their skills.
The fair is held at 6 of the historic farmsteads in Port Oneida. Each farm has a variety of artists, crafts, food, and activities for visitors. Click on the farm names below to see what’s happening at each farm. A shuttle bus runs between the farms on a regular schedule during the fair, so you can park your car and easily get around to the different venues.
Dechow Farm
Kelderhouse Farm
Schoolhouse
Burfiend Barn
Olsen Farm
Thoreson Farm
It’s been a finger lickin’ good event for several years, but unfortunately, there will be no chicken dinner in 2017. Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you next year!
Sky gazing will close out the two-day fair on Saturday, August 12 at the Thoreson Farm. We will be looking at the sun from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and at the night sky from 9:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Join park rangers and the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society (GTAS) to experience a form of recreation that has been enjoyed by many generations and continues today. GTAS members share their telescopes and knowledge while viewing Mars, Saturn, and the Perseid meteor shower. Learn about astronomy as it was in the 1900s. Remember to bring a flashlight for the walk back to your car.
Are you an artist who has created work in or of the Port Oneida area? We are always looking for submission for our Port Oneida Fair poster.
The Port Oneida Fair is presented by Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in partnership with Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear. To learn more about how you can help support the park, visit www.phsb.org.
