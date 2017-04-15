Rachel B and the Boys – Music In The Park – July 6, 2017



Rachel B is a singer-songwriter thriving with a self-appointed genre of “soul empowerment pop,” blending vivacity and uplifting melodies with hints of sass.

She was selected as the recipient of the prestigious Johnny Mercer Songwriting Award and Berklee’s Women’s Composer Award, and her magnetic stage presence has led her to perform at Chicago Symphony Hall, Berklee Performance Center, South Park Amphitheater, Flood City Music Festival and more.

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

