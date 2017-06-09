Shen Wei Dance Arts – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 8, 2017

“I want to capture and focus on moments of transference … to reveal the journey of dance-making and art-making, live in each performance.” — Shen Wei
Choreographer, director, dancer, painter, designer and lead choreographer for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Shen Wei brings his internationally renowned dance company, Shen Wei Dance Arts, to Corson Auditorium in this visually stunning celebration of movement, music and artistic vision. Combining the beauty of ballet and contemporary dance with a visual artistry that some say is unsurpassed in today’s theatre, Shen Wei Dance Arts presents a performance that is transcendent.
“One of the great artists of our time” is how The Washington Times referred to visionary artist Shen Wei. Born in China’s Hunan province in 1968, the son of Chinese Opera professionals, he was trained from youth in the rigorous practice of Chinese opera performance, traditional Chinese ink painting and calligraphy and was a performer with the Hunan State Xian Opera Company from 1984 to 1989.
During his student years, he studied Western visual art, which propelled an interest in modern dance. In 1989, he began to train in modern dance at the American Dance Festival’s (ADF) first linkage program at the Guangdong Dance Academy in China. Along with other students from the program, in 1991, he became a founding member of the Guangdong Modern Dance Company, the first modern dance company in China. Upon receipt of a fellowship, he moved to NYC in 1995 to study with the Nikolais/Louis Dance Lab and, in the same year, ADF invited Shen Wei to present his work. In July 2000, he founded Shen Wei Dance Arts (SWDA) at ADF. The Company quickly entered the international touring circuit, performing at premier festivals and venues worldwide.
July 8, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$42 Pit Seating, $37 Orchestra
Corson Auditorium
Marc Broussard
Jun 27, 8:00pm - Jun 27, 11:00pm
Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
The son of Boogie Kings guitarist Ted Broussard, singer-songwriter Marc Brussard brings his Louisiana-born brand of R&B, blues and country to Interlochen.
Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs
Jun 28, 8:00pm - Jun 28, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Two immediately-identifiable voices combine for an evening of classic hits as five-time Grammy winner MIchael McDonald teams with Boz Scaggs in a showcase of songs that span the past 40 years.
Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band
Jun 29, 8:00pm - Jun 29, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
From Saturday Night Live to The Late Show with David Lettrman, musical powerhouse Paul Shaffer brings the World's Most Dangerous Band and a special guest vocalist Valerie Simpson for amazing music destined to "blow the roof off the joint."
OK GO
Jun 30, 8:00pm - Jun 30, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
As a band, the creative quartet OK Go uses music and visual artistry to push creative boundaries. With catchy pop songs and astoundingly imaginitive videos, OK Go has won a GRAMMY Award, three MTV Video Music Awards, a CLIO, three UK Music Video Awards, two WEBBY Awards, a total of 10 Cannes Lions, and a Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award in the Visual Arts.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis
Jul 2, 8:00pm - Jul 2, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Internationally praised for both her technical and lyrical command of music, Karina Canellakis, winner of the 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, conducts the 2017 debut performance of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra. Already known to many in the classical music world for her virtuoso violin playing, Ms. Canellakis played regularly in the Chicago Symphony for over three years, and she appeared on several occasions as guest concertmaster of the Bergen Philharmonic in Norway. Repertoire for this evening's performance will include Adams' "Short Ride in a Fast Machine," Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 "Italian" and "La Valse" by Ravel.
Can't make it to campus for the concert? This program will be broadcast live on Interlochen Public Radio.
