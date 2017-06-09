Shen Wei Dance Arts – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 8, 2017



“I want to capture and focus on moments of transference … to reveal the journey of dance-making and art-making, live in each performance.” — Shen Wei

Choreographer, director, dancer, painter, designer and lead choreographer for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Shen Wei brings his internationally renowned dance company, Shen Wei Dance Arts, to Corson Auditorium in this visually stunning celebration of movement, music and artistic vision. Combining the beauty of ballet and contemporary dance with a visual artistry that some say is unsurpassed in today’s theatre, Shen Wei Dance Arts presents a performance that is transcendent.

“One of the great artists of our time” is how The Washington Times referred to visionary artist Shen Wei. Born in China’s Hunan province in 1968, the son of Chinese Opera professionals, he was trained from youth in the rigorous practice of Chinese opera performance, traditional Chinese ink painting and calligraphy and was a performer with the Hunan State Xian Opera Company from 1984 to 1989.

During his student years, he studied Western visual art, which propelled an interest in modern dance. In 1989, he began to train in modern dance at the American Dance Festival’s (ADF) first linkage program at the Guangdong Dance Academy in China. Along with other students from the program, in 1991, he became a founding member of the Guangdong Modern Dance Company, the first modern dance company in China. Upon receipt of a fellowship, he moved to NYC in 1995 to study with the Nikolais/Louis Dance Lab and, in the same year, ADF invited Shen Wei to present his work. In July 2000, he founded Shen Wei Dance Arts (SWDA) at ADF. The Company quickly entered the international touring circuit, performing at premier festivals and venues worldwide.

July 8, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$42 Pit Seating, $37 Orchestra

Corson Auditorium

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

