The Homestead – Thanksgiving Dinner – November 24, 2016

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Dinner from Cavanaugh’s

Spend more time with your family and friends this Thanksgiving. Let us do all the prep work for you. When you order our Thanksgiving Dinner Ready-To-Go Package you will get the complete dinner prepared by Chef John Piombo and his staff, which will feed 8-10 people, or will provide some great leftovers.

The 2016 Package:

Roasted and Sliced Turkey Breast Meat

Homestyle Gravy

Roasted Garlic Smashed Potato

Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing

Traditional Green Bean Casserole

Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Chutney

Dinner Rolls

Pumpkin Pie

For Only: $90

Receive 10% off all wines with this Holiday offer.

To order, call or visit Cavanaugh’s at The Homestead – 231.334.5225. Orders must be received by Monday, November 19th. Pick up is Wednesday, November 23rd by 6pm at Cavanaugh’s.

