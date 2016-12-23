News Up North

The Homestead – Z-93 Hum Z Ski Day – January 20, 2017

Join the folks from local radio station Z-93 for a Ski Day at The Homestead.  They bring the notorious Hummer for the live remote and play the stations music while you glide down the slopes between 2pm – 5pm.  What a great way for local kids and families enjoy the afternoon of a half day of school!  Note: transportation via BATA bus is available from Glen Lake School to The Homestead for just $1.50 per one way.

Special Z-93 pricing:

  • Lift tickets $9 per person
  • Rental equipment $9 per person
  • Beppi’s 12″ cheese pizza and pop $9

Stay on to enjoy live entertainment at Beppi’s from 8-11pm.

Visit The Homestead – Z-93 Hum Z Ski Day Website >>>>

