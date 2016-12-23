The Homestead – Z-93 Hum Z Ski Day – January 20, 2017

Join the folks from local radio station Z-93 for a Ski Day at The Homestead. They bring the notorious Hummer for the live remote and play the stations music while you glide down the slopes between 2pm – 5pm. What a great way for local kids and families enjoy the afternoon of a half day of school! Note: transportation via BATA bus is available from Glen Lake School to The Homestead for just $1.50 per one way.

Special Z-93 pricing:

Lift tickets $9 per person

Rental equipment $9 per person

Beppi’s 12″ cheese pizza and pop $9

Stay on to enjoy live entertainment at Beppi’s from 8-11pm.

Visit The Homestead – Z-93 Hum Z Ski Day Website >>>>

