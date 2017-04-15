The Swift Brothers – Music In The Park – August 3, 2017



If you like Mumford & Sons or The Lumineers, you’ll love The Swift Brothers.

With a variety of instruments and equipment from guitars and banjos to foot percussion and digital effect pedals, the duo takes on a wide variety of covers ranging from The Ramones to Mazzy Star while taking pride in their ability to create unique versions.

7pm, Marquette Park, Mackinac Island – Free

With a spectacular backdrop, our summer concert series takes place on the lawn of a National Historic Landmark, Marquette Park, which is at the foothills of Historic Fort Mackinac downtown across from the marina. Bring a picnic and tune in for some great live folk, rock, country, blues—the best of Americana. All concerts are free. We recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort.

