Learn the best of the waxing world from Toko guru and Michigan Junior Olympic Coach, Nick Baic.

He will demonstrate how to make your skis fast without wrecking them, and also showcase the latest and greatest wax technologies used in the Sochi Olympics!

Don’t miss this free clinic.

November 19th, 2016 – Saturday, 4:00pm

Free Toko Wax Clinic with Nick Baic

