Cross Country Ski Headquarters – Ski the Beer Trail with Paddle Hard Brewery! – February 4, 2017
Join us for a day of delicious craft beer on the ski trails!
Our favorite local brewery, Paddle Hard Brewing, will bring their hops to the snow at several tasting stations along the ski trails, at which skiers and snow-shoers can try some of Michigan’s most excellent craft beer.
The Beer Trail Pass includes a full day facilities pass, barbecue lunch at Trapper’s Cabin, and four beer tokens to be used at any of the stops for $35.
Additional beer tokens may be purchased separately.
Ski and snowshoe rentals are available for a nominal fee on a first come, first served basis, and free mini ski lessons are available upon request.
February 4th, 2017 – Saturday 11:00am – 4:00pm
Ski the Beer Trail! – Sponsored by Paddle Hard Brewing
From Last Year’s Ski the Beer Trail – February 20, 2016
