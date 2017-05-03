Grand Hotel – Early Opening – April 28 – May 3, 2017



This early spring package is a perfect opportunity to experience Grand Hotel before the official opening of the season. Enjoy accommodations in 1 of 393 uniquely decorated guest rooms, morning breakfast basket or continental breakfast option, and a behind the scenes tour offered daily by Grand Hotel Historian and Concierge, Bob Tagatz. Lunch and dinner will be available at The Gate House at the bottom of Grand hill and Cawthorne’s Village Inn located in downtown Mackinac Island. Luncheon and dinner are not included in the package price. Join us this spring for our 130th Anniversary season!

Package Includes:

Accommodations

Morning breakfast basket or continental breakfast option

Lunch and dinner will be available for purchase at The Gate House or Cawthorne’s Village Inn

Behind-the-scenes tour offered daily

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Special ferry boat discounts

*Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, and 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. Regular children’s rates apply. Dates subject to availability.

Early Opening

Arrive: Friday, April 28, 2017

Depart: Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Package Price:

$215 per room, per night, up to 4 persons in a room

