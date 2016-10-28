Grand Hotel – Somewhere in Time Weekend – October 28 – 30, 2016

Come celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Somewhere in Time Weekend at Grand Hotel

Somewhere in Time Weekend is one of our most popular and special weekends at Grand Hotel. The movie Somewhere In Time was filmed at Grand Hotel and on Mackinac Island in 1979 and the movie was released in 1980. See pictures from a 1980 Grand Hotel Newsletter from when the crew was filming. This is the perfect weekend for movie lovers who want to know the cinematic secrets of the timeless romantic classic. In 2015 the lovely Jane Seymour visited Grand Hotel for the 35th Anniversary of the film and the 25th Anniversary of Somewhere in Time Weekend. It was a year to remember. She surprised guests with a replica of the Elise McKenna’s dress she wore in the film.

This special weekend includes a screening of the film, discussions of the movie’s production process, and appearances by returning cast.

Guests are invited to make a cameo appearance in costume at the cocktail receptions, costume promenade, and Grand Luncheon Buffet. A full breakfast and five-course dinner are included daily.

Extend your stay Thursday, October 27

Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Thursday evening Welcome Reception

Friday evening reception

Saturday Grand Luncheon Buffet

Saturday evening reception

Special showing of Somewhere in Time

Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)

