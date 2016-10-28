Grand Hotel – Somewhere in Time Weekend – October 28 – 30, 2016
Come celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Somewhere in Time Weekend at Grand Hotel
Somewhere in Time Weekend is one of our most popular and special weekends at Grand Hotel. The movie Somewhere In Time was filmed at Grand Hotel and on Mackinac Island in 1979 and the movie was released in 1980. See pictures from a 1980 Grand Hotel Newsletter from when the crew was filming. This is the perfect weekend for movie lovers who want to know the cinematic secrets of the timeless romantic classic. In 2015 the lovely Jane Seymour visited Grand Hotel for the 35th Anniversary of the film and the 25th Anniversary of Somewhere in Time Weekend. It was a year to remember. She surprised guests with a replica of the Elise McKenna’s dress she wore in the film.
Extend your stay Thursday, October 27 for $209* per room per night.
Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability.
Package Includes:
- Accommodations
- Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily
- Thursday evening Welcome Reception
- Friday evening reception
- Saturday Grand Luncheon Buffet
- Saturday evening reception
- Special showing of Somewhere in Time
- Free golf green fees on The Jewel (cart fee required)
- Special discount on ferry boat tickets
- No tipping within Grand Hotel
Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.00 per person baggage handling charge.
Arrive: Friday, October 28, 2016
Depart: Sunday, October 30, 2016
Package Price:
Standard Room:
$1,049 per couple, $949 single
Lakeview Room:
$1,369 per couple, $1,269 single
$309 per additional adult
Video From 2007 Somewhere In Time Weekend… (via MLive.com)
Fans of the 1979 movie “Somewhere in Time” flock to Mackinac Island in Michigan on this special weekend in October. …
Somewhere In Time Filming Locations on Mackinac Island
Jane Seymour Arriving on Mackinac Island for the 2015 Somewhere In Time Weekend
2015 Somewhere in Time Weekend – Photo Gallery (via Grand Hotel on Facebook) (Click on photos for captions & slideshow view)
