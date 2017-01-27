Crystal Mountain – 12th Annual Michigan Beer & Brat Festival – May 27, 2017



Kick off the summer with this Memorial Day weekend tradition at Crystal Mountain.

Enjoy live entertainment while sampling over 75 of Michigan’s finest microbrews, local hard cider and mead, and gourmet brats from northwest Michigan markets.

Plus, live entertainment held slopeside.

Stay tuned for event details!





Stay tuned for more participating Breweries and Brat Vendors!

Beer available while supplies last.

Crystal Mountain asks that you please be responsible about your alcoholic consumption. We encourage our guests to assign a designated driver or use on-property shuttles when leaving the festival. Cars left overnight will not be ticketed or towed. Those who chose not to drink at the festival will still have to pay the same price for admission as those who are drinking. All attendees have access to a lineup of musical talent, food and beverage vendors, merchandise, festival activities and prizes. For this reason, discounted tickets are not available.

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

Michigan Beer & Brat Festival – Photos From Instagram

Tag your Michigan Beer & Brat Festival instagram photos with #mibeernbrat and they will appear here in our Michigan Beer & Brat Festival Instagram Photo Stream.

