National Cherry Festival – July 1 – 8, 2017

July 1 – 8, 2017 in beautiful Traverse City, Michigan!

The Grand Traverse region, known for its world-record tart cherry harvest, bursts with visitors eager to savor the flavor of cherries tucked into everything imaginable. Each day Festival goers find cherry delights along with parades, family and kids events and entertainment. In all, there are more than 150 events along the shores of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.

The Festival has been named in USA Todays top ten festivals for several years running.

There are over 150 events that took place in 2016! Check out the 2017 schedule of events for more information:

http://www.cherryfestival.org/our-events/events-calendar/

Volunteer for the National Cherry Festival!

http://www.cherryfestival.org/get-involved/volunteer/

<>

Visit National Cherry Festival Website >>>>

<>

National Cherry Festival On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the National Cherry Festival Page On Facebook.

<>

<>

Visit National Cherry Festival Facebook Page >>>

<>

Visit National Cherry Festival Website >>>>

<>