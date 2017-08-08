News Up North

National Cherry Festival – July 1 – 8, 2017

July 1 – 8, 2017 in beautiful Traverse City, Michigan!

The Grand Traverse region, known for its world-record tart cherry harvest, bursts with visitors eager to savor the flavor of cherries tucked into everything imaginable. Each day Festival goers find cherry delights along with parades, family and kids events and entertainment. In all, there are more than 150 events along the shores of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.

The Festival has been named in USA Todays top ten festivals for several years running.

There are over 150 events that took place in 2016! Check out the 2017 schedule of events for more information:
http://www.cherryfestival.org/our-events/events-calendar/

Volunteer for the National Cherry Festival!
http://www.cherryfestival.org/get-involved/volunteer/

Visit National Cherry Festival Website

National Cherry Festival On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the National Cherry Festival Page On Facebook.

National Cherry Festival with 4Front Credit Union.

Tuesday August 8th, 2017 - 5:00 pm

National Cherry Festival

Ambassadors, Thank You! At the National Cherry Festival our volunteers are our ambassadors of everything cherry. Ambassadors number over 2,000 people and put in over 45,000 hours in order to make the National Cherry Festival the success that it is! Thank you to our Ambassadors and to 4Front Credit Union for all that you do!

National Cherry Festival added 2 new photos — with DTE Energy.

Monday August 7th, 2017 - 10:25 am

National Cherry Festival

Thank you to DTE Energy Foundation! The Foundation supports or Cherry Royale Parade and our Green Initiative. 🍒🍒🍒 ... See MoreSee Less

National Cherry Festival

Friday August 4th, 2017 - 9:00 am

National Cherry Festival

It's Coast Guard Day! We are thankful for the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. The National Cherry Festival and the USCG worked together for many years to supply amazing air shows and water safety during the National Cherry Festival. Thank you to the Men and Women that serve in the United States Coast Guard.

National Cherry Festival added 2 new photos — with JenTees Custom Logo Gear.

Thursday August 3rd, 2017 - 10:00 am

National Cherry Festival

A special thank you to JenTees! JenTees operates and sponsors our souvenir program. Thank you, Jentees Custom Logo Gear for all that you do. ALSO... stop by and see JenTees at the Downtown TC (Official) Street sale tomorrow!

Visit National Cherry Festival Website

