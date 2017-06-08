Andre Villoch – The Homestead – Music on the Mountain – July 13, 2017



The Homestead is proud to welcome back a longtime friend and favorite, Andre Villoch. Famed for his dynamic vocal range and vivacious onstage wit and charm, Andre is authentic, soulful and gritty. He’s known for his lyrical prowess by delivering satisfying melodies about life, love and the allure of music. With roots in opera, pop, gospel, bluegrass and folk, his songs bear the mark of rich heritage of musical inspiration.

A mainstay on the Michigan folk and Indie circuit, Andre made the state of Maine his new home for a few years; we’re thrilled to have him back in the mitten!

The concert begins at 7pm. Transportation via chair lift or six-passenger golf cart begins at 6pm. Cash bar and snacks are available for purchase. Coolers are not permitted.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Mountain Flowers Lodge.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

To purchase tickets, call 231.334.5100

