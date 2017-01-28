Betsie Bay Frozen 5k in Frankfort, Michigan – February 18, 2017



Run or walk in this fun 5k in the midst of February in Frankfort! For crazy runners who are willing to face 10-degree temperatures and 30-mph gusts off Lake Michigan. Can you handle it?

All ages are welcome at this family friendly event. Race happens snow or shine!

Registration

Race day registration will take place Saturday, February 18, from 8:30am-9:30am at the American Legion Hall(VFW), 206 Main St, Frankfort, MI 49635. Restrooms, coffee, and heat will be available for runners during registration and also after the race during an award ceremony.

Cost: $20 per person. All entries receive a t-shirt and medal. Register Online »

Day of Registration: $25 per person.

Proceeds from the 7th Annual Betsie Bay Frozen 5K will focus on supporting local and global water projects.

Awards

There will be awards for 1st Place Overall and Age Group winners!

Course Details

The course starts at the top of Elberta’s beautiful lookout of Lake Michigan and continues down the hill through Elberta, around the bend, along Betsie Bay via scenic M-22, then heads into Frankfort at Main Street with a finish at the other end of downtown, just before you reach the lighthouse.

Bussing will be provided to the start line, following the 5k route (backwards of course – sorry no dogs allowed on bus). If you can find a ride to the start please do, as bus space is VERY limited. There is parking at the start line.

Please contact BetsieBayFrozen5k@gmail.com with any questions.

