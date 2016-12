Aye, it be Pirate Weekend at Blackjack Mountain!

Claim ye spot on Blackjack Beach and the most creative pirate crew will win a treasure chest full of Big Snow Loot if ye have the winning “Pirate Island”!

Some mates will be judging at 4pm-Saturday!

Peg-Leg Race 1pm kids, adults to follow

Kid’s Walk the Plank & Treasure Hunt in the new Yeti Fort!

