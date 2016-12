Big Snow Resorts Cardboard Race at Blackjack Resort!

Cardboard races times are 1pm for kids, 2pm for adults, 2 person teams only.

There will be a cardboard building room available at Blackjack on Friday & Saturday.

Please sign up at the front desk at Blackjack by 12pm Saturday!

