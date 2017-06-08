Blackthorn – The Homestead – Music on the Mountain – June 22, 2017



Blackthorn welcomes you to the rich tapestry of Celtic music.

Traditional songs of emigration, sea shanties, lively jigs and reels, and ancient airs combine with some of Ireland’s best contemporary songs for a musical experience that captures the history and legend of Ireland and its people.

What makes a Blackthorn show unique is the variety of tunes, tempos and textures. Each member of the band plays multiple instruments, including wooden flute, accordion, tin whistle, five string banjo, cittern, bones and more. These instruments complement the lead vocal of Belfast native Richard McMullan and the band’s tight blend of four part harmony.

Blackthorn has played throughout the Great Lakes region since 1984. Based in Detroit, they can be found regularly at O’Mara’s Pub and Restaurant in Berkley. Other venues include concert halls, universities and festivals, including main stage appearances at the prestigious Michigan Irish Festival and world renowned Milwaukee Irish Fest.

The concert begins at 7pm. Transportation via chair lift or six-passenger golf cart begins at 6pm. Cash bar and snacks are available for purchase. Coolers are not permitted.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Mountain Flowers Lodge.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

To purchase tickets, call 231.334.5100

