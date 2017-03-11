Boyne Highlands – Brew-Ski Festival – March 11, 2017



Join us for the 8th Annual Brew-Ski Festival, bringing together snow, craft beers, and entertainment, with fun on tap from morning through midnight – and beyond. Hit the slopes, share laughter with friends and join us at our sampling bars where brewery representatives from more than 80 breweries share their enthusiasm about more than 300 brews! When you’ve satisfied your thirst, take in some live music while your favorite brats and burgers reach tasty perfection on nearby grills to round out the experience and make this ritual spring celebration a must-attend event.

The following information is from Brew-Ski 2016. Details for this year’s event will be available approximately 30 days before.

Friday

3-10pm: Lodging Guest Registration – Package guests will recieve favors including a t-shirt, pint glass, and five sampling tickets. – Main Lodge lobby

9pm: Kick-off Party and New Holland Brewing Company Tap Takeover – Enjoy pub food and a cash bar as we celebrate the art of craft. New Holland Brewing honors those who put imagination, creativity, and inspiration into their work. – Zoo Bar

9pm-1am: Live entertainment by Union Guns

Saturday

Noon-5pm: Brew-Ski Festival – Bring together snow, craft beers, and entertainment. Hit the slopes and join us at our snow bars for more than 285 brews from around the world. The frothy samples will be served up while you enjoy live music by Galactic Sherpas. Must be 21+ to enter. $2 for each four ounce sample.

4pm: Zoo Bar After Party – Head inside to the legendary Zoo Bar where the party continues with live entertainment from Metro Rockway. Must be 21+ to enter.

9pm: Zoo Bar After, After Party – Wrap up your evening with live entertainment from Union Guns in the Zoo Bar. Must be 21+ to enter.

2016 Participating Breweries

Abita Brewing Co. – Abita Springs, LA

ACE Hard Ciders – Sebastopol, CA

Alaskan Brewing Co. – Juneau, AK

Anchor Brewing Co. – San Franciso, CA

Anderson Valley Brewing Co. – Boonville, CA

Angry Orchard Hard Cider – Cincinnati, OH

Arbor Brewing Co. – Ann Arbor, MI

Arcadia Brewing Co. – Battle Creek, MI

Atwater Brewery – Detroit, MI

Avery Brewing Co. – Boulder, CO

B. Nektar Meadery – Ferndale, MI

Ballast Point Brewing Co. – San Diego, CA

Beards Brewery – Petoskey, MI

Bell’s Brewery – Kalamazoo, MI

Big Lake – Holland, MI

Big Sky Brewing – Missoula, MT

Blackrocks Brewery – Marquette, MI

Blake’s Hard Cider – Armada, MI

Blue Moon Brewing Co. – Golden, CO

Boulder Beer – Boulder, CO

Breckenridge Brewery – Denver, CO

Brewery Vivant – Grand Rapids, MI

Cheboygan Brewing Co. – Cheboygan, MI

Coronado Brewing – Coronado, CA

Dark Horse Brewing Co. – Marshall, MI

DESTIHL Brewery – Normal, IL

Dragonmead Microbrewery – Warren, MI

Epic Brewing Co. – Salt Lake City, UT

Founders Brewing Co. – Grand Rapids, MI

Frankenmuth Brewery – Frankenmuth, MI

Gonzo’s Bigg Dogg Brewnig – Kalamazoo, MI

Goose Island Beer Co. – Chicago, IL

Grand River Brewery – Jackson, MI

Great Lakes Brewing Co. – Cleveland, OH

Greenbush Brewing Co. – Sawyer, MI

Green Flash Brewing Co. – San Diego, CA

Griffin Claw Brewing Co. – Birmingham, MI

Henry’s Hard Soda – Milwaukee, WI

Jacob Leinenkugal Brewing Co. – Chippewa Fall’s, WI

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales – Dexter, MI

Keweenaw Brewing Co. – Houghton, MI

Kona Brewing Co. – Kailua Kona, HI

Lagunitas Brewing Co. – Lagunitas, CA

Latitude 42 Brewing Co. – Portage, MI

Left Hand Brewing Co. – Longmont, CO

Liberty Street Brewing Co. – Plymouth, MI

Lucky Girl Brewing Co. – Grand Junction, MI

Magic Hat Brewing Co. – South Burlington, VT

Mountain Town Brewing Co. – Mt. Pleasant, MI

New Belgium Brewing Co. – Fort Collins, CO

New Holland Brewing Co. – Holland, MI

North Peak Brewing Co. – Traverse City, MI

Odd Side Ales – Grand Haven, MI

Old Nation Brewing Co. – Williamston, MI

Original Sin Hard Cider – New York, NY

Oskar Blues Brewery – Longmont, CO

Perrin Brewing Co. – Comstock Park, MI

Petoskey Brewing Co. – Petoskey, MI

Red Hook Brewery – Portsmouth, NH

Roak Brewing – Royal Oak, MI

Right Brain Brewery – Traverse City, MI

Rochester Mills Beer Co. – Rochester, MI

Rogue Ales – Ashland, OR

Round Barn Brewery – Baroda, MI

Samuel Adam’s – Boston, MA

Saugatuck Brewing Co. – Douglas, MI

Short’s Brewing Co. – Bellaire, MI

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. – Chico, CA

Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Lakewood, NY

Stone Brewing Co. – Escondido, CA

Summit Brewing Co. – St. Paul, MN

Tapistry Brewing – Bridgman, MI

Tri-City Brewing Co. – Bay City, MI

Uncle Johns Cider MIll – St. Johns, MI

Vander Mill Cider – Spring Lake, MI

Victory Brewing Co. – Downingtown, PA

Weyerbacher Brewing Co. – Easton, PA

