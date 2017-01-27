Boyne Highlands – “Chocolate Cake” Downhill – March 26, 2017



Each year, our Boyne Highlands Downhill competition brings the thrill of World Cup-style downhill racing to Boyne Highlands. Open to all ages and ability levels, this popular annual event allows competitors to race on one of two courses – Leprechuan or Olympic – with awards for male and female winners in a variety of race classes.

Since its inception, the Boyne Highlands Downhill has built its reputation as Michigan’s premier alpine racing event, drawing competitors from throughout the region. And whether you come as a racer or a spectator, the fun goes well beyond the slopes, with demos, special events and an awards party that brings the competition’s excitement to an action-packed finish.

On-Site Registration and Bib Pick-up: Slopeside Lounge

Olympic Course Divisions

50 & over, 40-49, 30-39, 19-29, 15-18, Open Class (14 & over)

NOTE: must be at least 14 years old on race day in order to enter Open Division

Leprechaun Course Divisions



5 & under, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 50-59, 60 & over

All racers will receive a commemorative t’shirt at registration. In addition, all racers are invited to the awards party after the race where appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will also be available. All racers must pass through the start wand in order to be entered into the prize drawing at the awards party.

