Boyne Mountain – 12th Annual Adgate Trophy, GS Ski Race – January 14, 2017



The Adgate Trophy race is hosted by Boyne’s Ambassador of skiing, former Olympian, US National Champion, and 2009 US Ski Hall of Fame inductee, Cary Adgate. The Adgate Trophy has historically attracted top talent from around the state and beyond.

The course will be set on North Boyne.

There will be divisions for men and women, as well as age categories. The winners in the open divisions for men and women will have their names etched on the Adgate Trophy.

2016 Adgate Trophy Results

2016 Adgate Trophy, GS Ski Race – Photo Gallery (Click on photos for captions & slideshow view)

