Boyne Mountain – Halloween Hoopla – October 28 – 30, 2016



Ghosts and goblins await your arrival at Boyne Mountain and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark! Bring your costume, swimsuit, and a sense for spooky adventure… there’s entertainment for all ages.

Don’t forget to stop by the front desk inside the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa to guess how much the pumpkin weighs and guess the amount of candy corn in the jar. Deadline to enter is Saturday at 4pm with winners announced at 6pm!

Friday, October 28

10:30am: Costume Parade

4-9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark open

4-8pm: Scenic Chairlift Rides – Hemlock chairlift

4-8pm: Eagles Nest open for beverages, and light snacks

5-7pm: Entertainment by Twister Joe – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby

5-8pm: FREE Hayrides – Circle Drive

5-8pm: Bonfire and FREE S'mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard

5-8pm: Twin Zip Rides at the Adventure Center

7pm: The Great Pumpkin Race – Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

7:30pm: Spooky Storytime – Fritz's Snow Fort

8pm: Family Halloween Movie with popcorn treats – Geneva Room, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa

Saturday, October 29

10am-9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark open

11am-2pm: Family Pumpkin Painting and Craft Corner, prizes awarded at 2:15pm – Fritz's Snow Fort

noon-5pm: Pumpkin Paintball Target Range – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard

noon-8pm: Scenic Chairlift Rides – Hemlock chairlift

noon-8pm: Eagles Nest open for beverages, and light snacks

3-5pm: Entertainment by Twister Joe – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby

3-5pm: Face Painting by The Painted Lady – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby

5-7:30pm: Trick or Treating – On-property

5-8pm: FREE Hayrides – Circle Drive

5-8pm: Bonfire and FREE S'mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard

5-8pm: Twin Zip Rides at the Adventure Center

7pm: The Great Pumpkin Race – Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, Waterpark entry required



7:30pm: Spooky Storytime – Fritz's Snow Fort

8pm: Family Halloween Movie with popcorn treats – Geneva Room, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa



8pm: Costume Contest – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby

Sunday, October 30

9am & 12:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour, reservation required – contact Adventure Center at 231.549.7256

noon-4pm: Scenic Chairlift Rides

noon-4pm: Eagles Nest open for beverages, and light snacks

: Eagles Nest open for beverages, and light snacks 10am-8pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark and Arcade open

