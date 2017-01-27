Boyne Mountain – Halloween Hoopla – October 28 – 30, 2016
Ghosts and goblins await your arrival at Boyne Mountain and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark! Bring your costume, swimsuit, and a sense for spooky adventure… there’s entertainment for all ages.
Don’t forget to stop by the front desk inside the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa to guess how much the pumpkin weighs and guess the amount of candy corn in the jar. Deadline to enter is Saturday at 4pm with winners announced at 6pm!
Friday, October 28
- 10:30am: Costume Parade
- 4-9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark open
- 4-8pm: Scenic Chairlift Rides – Hemlock chairlift
- 4-8pm: Eagles Nest open for beverages, and light snacks
- 5-7pm: Entertainment by Twister Joe – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby
- 5-8pm: FREE Hayrides – Circle Drive
- 5-8pm: Bonfire and FREE S’mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard
- 5-8pm: Twin Zip Rides at the Adventure Center
- 7pm: The Great Pumpkin Race – Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark
- 7:30pm: Spooky Storytime – Fritz’s Snow Fort
- 8pm: Family Halloween Movie with popcorn treats – Geneva Room, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa
Saturday, October 29
- 10am-9pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark open
- 11am-2pm: Family Pumpkin Painting and Craft Corner, prizes awarded at 2:15pm – Fritz’s Snow Fort
- noon-5pm: Pumpkin Paintball Target Range – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard
- noon-8pm: Scenic Chairlift Rides – Hemlock chairlift
- noon-8pm: Eagles Nest open for beverages, and light snacks
- 3-5pm: Entertainment by Twister Joe – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby
- 3-5pm: Face Painting by The Painted Lady – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby
- 5-7:30pm: Trick or Treating – On-property
- 5-8pm: FREE Hayrides – Circle Drive
- 5-8pm: Bonfire and FREE S’mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard
- 5-8pm: Twin Zip Rides at the Adventure Center
- 7pm: The Great Pumpkin Race – Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, Waterpark entry required
- 7:30pm: Spooky Storytime – Fritz’s Snow Fort
- 8pm: Family Halloween Movie with popcorn treats – Geneva Room, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa
- 8pm: Costume Contest – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby
Sunday, October 30
- 9am & 12:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour, reservation required – contact Adventure Center at 231.549.7256
- noon-4pm: Scenic Chairlfit Rides
- noon-4pm: Eagles Nest open for beverages, and light snacks
- 10am-8pm: Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark and Arcade open
Visit Halloween Hoopla Website >>>>
