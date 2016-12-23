Boyne Mountain – Holiday Open House – December 10, 2016

Join us for this sixth annual event as we kick-off the holidays at Boyne Mountain. Along with taking part in holiday cheer, earn a FREE ‘n ride on our exciting Twin Zip, plus chances to win great prizes, and discover great deals and tastes of the season!

The following information is from the 2015 Holiday Open House. Details for this year’s event will be posted approximately 30 days beforehand.

5-9pm: Holiday Open House – stores, restaurants, spa and activity areas across the resort welcome guests with treats and specials

5:30pm: Village Tree Lighting Ceremony – In front of Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria

6-9pm: Pictures and Wishes with Santa Claus – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby

Maximize the fun and earn your chance to win fabulous Boyne Mountain prizes! Visit at least five Holiday Open House locations around the resort, and earn a free Twin Zip Ride on our side-by-side 780′ single ziplines.

Families, or groups of four or more, who sing a Christmas carol at seven locations, receive a free large cheese or pepperoni pizza from Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria!

Visit ten Holiday Open House locations and earn your chance to win one of several great prizes including:

BOYNE Gold Season Pass

Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark Splash Package with resort lodging

The holiday cheer and activities are open to all on this special evening. Enjoy horse drawn sleigh rides, roaring bonfire and s’mores, arts ‘n crafts, family holiday movie, chair massage, shopping specials, live entertainment, complimentary arcade tokens, holiday treats, beer and wine tastings, and so much more! Plus, dining and holiday drink specials are offered in every resort restaurant.

* Guests must meet Twin Zip height and weight requirements to zipline, and must be 18 years or older to win prize packages.

Holiday Open House Locations

Locations can be visited in any sequence and are open 5-9pm.

Forty Acres Tavern, Resort Village

Grand Opening Celebration!

Ribbon cutting ceremony with the Boyne City Chamber at 5pm with champagne toast

Live entertainment

Free appetizer samplings from 5-6pm

Register to win a Ski & Stay package that includes dinner at Forty Acres Tavern, winner drawn at 9pm

Adventure Center, Resort Village

Pick up your Holiday Open House Passport and Christmas Caroling Songbook here

To receive a complimentary Twin Zip ride after visiting five Holiday Open House locations, bring your stamped passport back to the Adventure Center Zipline Desk anytime between 5pm and 9pm.

To be entered in the prize drawing after visiting ten Holiday Open House locations, bring your stamped passport to the Snowflake Lounge in the Clock Tower Lodge by 8:45pm. Winners will be announced in the Snowflake at 9pm.

Boyne Realty, Resort Village

Bonfire & S’mores

Complimentary Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance

52 Weekends, Resort Village

Apparel and Gift Specials

Holiday Baked Goods

Kilwins, Village Lane

Complimentary Fudge Samples and Hot Chocolate

Holiday Specials

Spielladen Toy & Candy, Village Lane

Letters to Santa

Gift and Candy Specials

Boyne Outfitters, Village Lane

Apparel and Equipment Specials

Free Fly Tying Demonstrations

Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, Village Lane

Miniature Sandwich Samples

20% Savings on Boar’s Head Deli Meats, Cheeses and Sandwiches

Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center, Adjacent to the Civic Center

Face Painting and Holiday Arts ‘n Crafts

Complimentary Burton Riglet Snowboard Park with Instruction by Boyne Mountain SnowSports Academy (Ages 3-6)

Avalanche Bay Arcade

Free Tokens

* Waterpark admission not required.

Après Ski Pub, Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

Complimentary Chips and Salsa

Food and Drink Specials

Sports on the Big Screen TV

* Waterpark admission not required.

Everett’s, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa

Free Appetizer or Dessert with Purchase of Two Adult Entrees

Drink Specials

Geschenk Laden Gift Shop, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa

Gift, Apparel and Candy Specials

Solace Spa, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa

First 25 Guests Receive a Free Gift

Complimentary Chair Massage

Complimentary Hand Experience Stations

Complimentary Tea Tastings Featuring Sir Aubrey Tea Company

Spa Tours and Merchandise Discounts

Das Café, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa

Complimentary Samples of Starbucks Frappuccino

Boyne Country Sports, Resort Village

Snowsports Equipment, Apparel, and Accessories Specials

Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria, Clock Tower Lodge

Free Popcorn

Snowflake Lounge, Clock Tower Lodge

4-7pm: Live Entertainment, Dave Cisco

8:45pm: Deadline for Holiday Open House Prize Entry

9pm: Prize Drawing

9:30pm: Live Entertainment – DJ Bill da Cat, 9:30pm – 1:30am

*Must be at least 21 after 9:30pm

