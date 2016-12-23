Boyne Mountain – Holiday Open House – December 10, 2016
Join us for this sixth annual event as we kick-off the holidays at Boyne Mountain. Along with taking part in holiday cheer, earn a FREE ‘n ride on our exciting Twin Zip, plus chances to win great prizes, and discover great deals and tastes of the season!
The following information is from the 2015 Holiday Open House. Details for this year’s event will be posted approximately 30 days beforehand.
- 5-9pm: Holiday Open House – stores, restaurants, spa and activity areas across the resort welcome guests with treats and specials
- 5:30pm: Village Tree Lighting Ceremony – In front of Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria
- 6-9pm: Pictures and Wishes with Santa Claus – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby
Maximize the fun and earn your chance to win fabulous Boyne Mountain prizes! Visit at least five Holiday Open House locations around the resort, and earn a free Twin Zip Ride on our side-by-side 780′ single ziplines.
Families, or groups of four or more, who sing a Christmas carol at seven locations, receive a free large cheese or pepperoni pizza from Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria!
Visit ten Holiday Open House locations and earn your chance to win one of several great prizes including:
- BOYNE Gold Season Pass
- Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark Splash Package with resort lodging
The holiday cheer and activities are open to all on this special evening. Enjoy horse drawn sleigh rides, roaring bonfire and s’mores, arts ‘n crafts, family holiday movie, chair massage, shopping specials, live entertainment, complimentary arcade tokens, holiday treats, beer and wine tastings, and so much more! Plus, dining and holiday drink specials are offered in every resort restaurant.
* Guests must meet Twin Zip height and weight requirements to zipline, and must be 18 years or older to win prize packages.
Holiday Open House Locations
Locations can be visited in any sequence and are open 5-9pm.
Forty Acres Tavern, Resort Village
- Grand Opening Celebration!
- Ribbon cutting ceremony with the Boyne City Chamber at 5pm with champagne toast
- Live entertainment
- Free appetizer samplings from 5-6pm
- Register to win a Ski & Stay package that includes dinner at Forty Acres Tavern, winner drawn at 9pm
Adventure Center, Resort Village
- Pick up your Holiday Open House Passport and Christmas Caroling Songbook here
- To receive a complimentary Twin Zip ride after visiting five Holiday Open House locations, bring your stamped passport back to the Adventure Center Zipline Desk anytime between 5pm and 9pm.
- To be entered in the prize drawing after visiting ten Holiday Open House locations, bring your stamped passport to the Snowflake Lounge in the Clock Tower Lodge by 8:45pm. Winners will be announced in the Snowflake at 9pm.
Boyne Realty, Resort Village
- Bonfire & S’mores
- Complimentary Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance
52 Weekends, Resort Village
- Apparel and Gift Specials
- Holiday Baked Goods
Kilwins, Village Lane
- Complimentary Fudge Samples and Hot Chocolate
- Holiday Specials
Spielladen Toy & Candy, Village Lane
- Letters to Santa
- Gift and Candy Specials
Boyne Outfitters, Village Lane
- Apparel and Equipment Specials
- Free Fly Tying Demonstrations
Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, Village Lane
- Miniature Sandwich Samples
- 20% Savings on Boar’s Head Deli Meats, Cheeses and Sandwiches
Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center, Adjacent to the Civic Center
- Face Painting and Holiday Arts ‘n Crafts
- Complimentary Burton Riglet Snowboard Park with Instruction by Boyne Mountain SnowSports Academy (Ages 3-6)
Avalanche Bay Arcade
- Free Tokens
* Waterpark admission not required.
Après Ski Pub, Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark
- Complimentary Chips and Salsa
- Food and Drink Specials
- Sports on the Big Screen TV
* Waterpark admission not required.
Everett’s, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa
- Free Appetizer or Dessert with Purchase of Two Adult Entrees
- Drink Specials
Geschenk Laden Gift Shop, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa
- Gift, Apparel and Candy Specials
Solace Spa, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa
- First 25 Guests Receive a Free Gift
- Complimentary Chair Massage
- Complimentary Hand Experience Stations
- Complimentary Tea Tastings Featuring Sir Aubrey Tea Company
- Spa Tours and Merchandise Discounts
Das Café, Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa
- Complimentary Samples of Starbucks Frappuccino
Boyne Country Sports, Resort Village
- Snowsports Equipment, Apparel, and Accessories Specials
Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria, Clock Tower Lodge
- Free Popcorn
Snowflake Lounge, Clock Tower Lodge
- 4-7pm: Live Entertainment, Dave Cisco
- 8:45pm: Deadline for Holiday Open House Prize Entry
- 9pm: Prize Drawing
- 9:30pm: Live Entertainment – DJ Bill da Cat, 9:30pm – 1:30am
*Must be at least 21 after 9:30pm
