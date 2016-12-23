Boyne Mountain – Holiday Rail Jam – December 30, 2016



The Holiday Rail Jam is open to all skiers and snowboarders who want to “lay it on the line” and show us what you got. This is a judged event and top finishers will walk away with some great prizes provided like Boyne gift cards. The rail jam will be a fast moving competition with music, announcer and various divisions based on the number of entrants. Spectators are welcome so come on out and get ready for a great show.

Stuff you need to know:

Registration: 2 – 3:30pm in the West Civic Center Lobby at Boyne Mountain

Entry Fee is $5.00

Rail Jam will begin at 4pm at a location to be determined

Divisions are dependent upon who signs up, but rest assured there will be divisions for boys, girls, skiers and snowboarders

Top finishers will receive BOYNE Gift Cards

Under Armour will be supplying prizes for top finishers in each division and Plenty-O-Swag!

All competitors must wear a helmet.

If you have questions or would like more information please contact Dan Turcott at dturcott@boyne.com.

Must be 18 years or older to sign the event waiver or have a parent or guardian present at registration to sign the waiver.

