Boyne Mountain – Kids’ Festival Weekend – March 10 – 12, 2017
Kids’ Festival Weekend is geared towards kids of every age offering a variety of activities on- and off-the-slopes. From new activities like Cookies & Canvas on Saturday, where your child will create a piece of canvas art while enjoying cookies, to the Kids Tubing Party with music and a bonfire, we’ll have your kids bouncing and bubbling with joy. Make plans to spend the weekend or just the day with us to celebrate everything that is fun about being a kid.
The following information is from Kids’ Festival Weekend 2016. Details for this year’s event will be available approximately 30 days before.
Friday
- All Day: Coloring Contest – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Front Desk. Sheets must be turned in by 4pm on Saturday. Results announced at 6pm on Saturday. Winner receives $15 BOYNE gift card.
- 9:00am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour, 2.5 hour tour down the mountain, through trees and over slopes. Advance reservations required.
- 4 – 8pm: Twin Zip Ride, 780′ single zipline, two-ride experience
- 5 – 7:30pm: Welcome Party – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby, featuring complimentary lemonade, hot chocolate, face painting by 2 Clowns, and entertainment by Tommy Tropic, Twister Joe, and The Hoop Incident
- 5 – 9pm: Real Rock Friday Night – $10.50 night skiing/riding, tubing, and Twin Zip
- 5 – 9pm: Spaghetti Dinner with Fritz – Stein Eriksen’s
- 5 – 9pm: Save 50% on Children’s Menu (ages 12 and under) – Everett’s
- 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Bonfire & S’mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lawn
- 6 – 9pm: Family Board Games – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Graz Room
- 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Horse Drawn Wagon Rides – depart from the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance
- 7:30pm: Storytime with Fritz – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Library
- 8pm: Family Movie – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Geneva Room
Saturday
- 8 – 10:30am: Breakfast Buffet with Fritz in your PJs – Stein Eriksen’s
- 8am – 4pm: Coloring Contest – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Front Desk. Sheets must be turned in by 4pm. Results announced at 6pm. Winner receives a $15 BOYNE gift card – Pick up prize at the Front Desk
- 9:00am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour, 2.5 hour tour down the mountain, through trees and over slopes. Advance reservation required.
- 10am – noon: Cookies & Canvas – just like your favorite adult version usually paired with wine, only this one is for the kids! Kids will have fun completing a canvas (Playtime Puppy) while enjoying cookies: $25 per seat (Vienna A). Parents are welcome to join! Reservations are required; please call 231-549-6860.
- 11:30am – 5pm: Family Fun Village Party, featuring a cookout and Alpen Hut bar at Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, music, balloon twisting, DJ Bill Da Cat
- noon – 2pm: Face Painting – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby
- noon – 5pm: Splatmaster Paintball Target Practice: $5 for 12 shots – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard (Ages 4 and up)
- noon – 6pm: Complimentary Inflatable Obstacle Course, Bounce House, Rock Wall and Extreme Dual Air Jumpers, multi-station super trampoline for kids and adults to try gravity defying maneuvers – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard
- 2 – 4pm: Cookies & Canvas – just like your favorite adult version usually paired with wine, only this one is for the kids! Kids will have fun completing a canvas (Penguin) while enjoying cookies: $25 per seat (Vienna A). Parents are welcome to join! Reservations are required; please call 231-549-6860.
- NEW TIME – 4 – 5pm: Kids Cooking Class – Civic Center, Top Notch Room: $8 per person – Reservations are required; please call 231.549-.7964.
- 4 – 6pm: Family Après Ski & Dance Party – Stein Eriksen’s, featuring live entertainment, contests, talent competition, and grand prize drawing for an overnight Splash Package
- 4 – 8pm: Speed Time Challenge Twin Zip Ride, 780′ single zipline two-ride experience with an speed style competition – Winners receive a prize
- 5 – 7pm: Kids’ Tubing Party with Music and Bonfire – Top Notch Tube Park (tubing lift ticket required)
- 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Bonfire & S’mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa lawn
- 6 – 9pm: Family Board Games – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Graz
- 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides – depart from the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance
- 7:30pm: Storytime with Fritz – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Library
- 8pm: Family Movie – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Geneva Room
Sunday
- 9:00am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour , 2.5 hour tour down the mountain, through trees and over slopes. Advance reservation required.
- 10 – 11am: Cupcake Decorating – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Vienna Room – $5 – reservations required; please call 231.549.7964
- 11am – 1pm: Tommy Tropic – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby
- 4 – 8pm: Twin Zip Ride , 780′ single zipline two-ride experience
- 11:30am – 4pm: Family Fun Village Party, featuring a cookout and Alpen Hut bar at Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, music, balloon twisting, DJ Bill Da Cat, Face Painting
- noon – 6pm: Complimentary Inflatable Obstacle Course, Bounce House, Rock Wall and Extreme Dual Air Jumpers – Mountain Grand Lodge Courtyard
- 1 – 5pm: The Spa at Boyne Mountain Family Event, featuring $10 manicures and pedicures (Ages 5-15)
Sunday On-Hill Events, Ages 4-20
- 8:30 – 10am: Kids’ Race Registration – Civic Center, West Lobby
- 10:30am: Kids’ Silly Slalom Race – North Boyne
- 11:30am: Kids’ Seal Slide – North Boyne
- 12:30pm: Kids’ Ski Race – North Boyne
- 1:30pm: Egg Race – North Boyne
- 3pm: Awards, Cafeteria, Skier Services Building (Trophies awarded to those who participate in every event)
Monday
- noon – 4pm: Complimentary Inflatable Obstacle Course, Bounce House, Rock Climbing Wall, and Extreme Dual Air Jumpers, multi-station super trampoline for kids and adults to try gravity defying maneuvers – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard
<>
Visit Boyne Mountain Website >>>>
<>
More News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands
Additional News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands >>>>
<>