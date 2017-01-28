Boyne Mountain – Kids’ Festival Weekend – March 10 – 12, 2017



Kids’ Festival Weekend is geared towards kids of every age offering a variety of activities on- and off-the-slopes. From new activities like Cookies & Canvas on Saturday, where your child will create a piece of canvas art while enjoying cookies, to the Kids Tubing Party with music and a bonfire, we’ll have your kids bouncing and bubbling with joy. Make plans to spend the weekend or just the day with us to celebrate everything that is fun about being a kid.

The following information is from Kids’ Festival Weekend 2016. Details for this year’s event will be available approximately 30 days before.

Friday

All Day: Coloring Contest – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Front Desk. Sheets must be turned in by 4pm on Saturday. Results announced at 6pm on Saturday. Winner receives $15 BOYNE gift card.

9:00am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour, 2.5 hour tour down the mountain, through trees and over slopes. Advance reservations required.

4 – 8pm: Twin Zip Ride, 780′ single zipline, two-ride experience

5 – 7:30pm: Welcome Party – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby, featuring complimentary lemonade, hot chocolate, face painting by 2 Clowns, and entertainment by Tommy Tropic, Twister Joe, and The Hoop Incident

5 – 9pm: Real Rock Friday Night – $10.50 night skiing/riding, tubing, and Twin Zip

5 – 9pm: Spaghetti Dinner with Fritz – Stein Eriksen’s

– Stein Eriksen’s 5 – 9pm: Save 50% on Children’s Menu (ages 12 and under) – Everett’s

(ages 12 and under) – Everett’s 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Bonfire & S’mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lawn

Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lawn 6 – 9pm: Family Board Games – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Graz Room

– Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Graz Room 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Horse Drawn Wagon Rides – depart from the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance

depart from the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance 7:30pm: Storytime with Fritz – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Library

Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Library 8pm: Family Movie – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Geneva Room

Saturday

8 – 10:30am: Breakfast Buffet with Fritz in your PJs – Stein Eriksen’s

– Stein Eriksen’s 8am – 4pm: Coloring Contest – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Front Desk. Sheets must be turned in by 4pm. Results announced at 6pm. Winner receives a $15 BOYNE gift card – Pick up prize at the Front Desk

9:00am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour, 2.5 hour tour down the mountain, through trees and over slopes. Advance reservation required.

10am – noon: Cookies & Canvas – just like your favorite adult version usually paired with wine, only this one is for the kids! Kids will have fun completing a canvas ( Playtime Puppy ) while enjoying cookies: $25 per seat (Vienna A). Parents are welcome to join! Reservations are required; please call 231-549-6860.

– just like your favorite adult version usually paired with wine, only this one is for the kids! Kids will have fun completing a canvas ( ) while enjoying cookies: $25 per seat (Vienna A). Parents are welcome to join! Reservations are required; please call 231-549-6860. 11:30am – 5pm: Family Fun Village Party , featuring a cookout and Alpen Hut bar at Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, music, balloon twisting, DJ Bill Da Cat

, featuring a cookout and Alpen Hut bar at Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, music, balloon twisting, DJ Bill Da Cat noon – 2pm: Face Painting – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby

Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby noon – 5pm: Splatmaster Paintball Target Practice : $5 for 12 shots – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard (Ages 4 and up)

: $5 for 12 shots – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard (Ages 4 and up) noon – 6pm: Complimentary Inflatable Obstacle Course, Bounce House, Rock Wall and Extreme Dual Air Jumpers , multi-station super trampoline for kids and adults to try gravity defying maneuvers – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard

, multi-station super trampoline for kids and adults to try gravity defying maneuvers – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard 2 – 4pm: Cookies & Canvas – just like your favorite adult version usually paired with wine, only this one is for the kids! Kids will have fun completing a canvas ( Penguin ) while enjoying cookies: $25 per seat (Vienna A). Parents are welcome to join! Reservations are required; please call 231-549-6860.

– just like your favorite adult version usually paired with wine, only this one is for the kids! Kids will have fun completing a canvas ( ) while enjoying cookies: $25 per seat (Vienna A). Parents are welcome to join! Reservations are required; please call 231-549-6860. NEW TIME – 4 – 5pm : Kids Cooking Class – Civic Center, Top Notch Room: $8 per person – Reservations are required; please call 231.549-.7964.

: Civic Center, Top Notch Room: $8 per person – Reservations are required; please call 231.549-.7964. 4 – 6pm: Family Après Ski & Dance Party – Stein Eriksen’s, featuring live entertainment, contests, talent competition, and grand prize drawing for an overnight Splash Package

Stein Eriksen’s, featuring live entertainment, contests, talent competition, and grand prize drawing for an overnight Splash Package 4 – 8pm: Speed Time Challenge Twin Zip Ride , 780′ single zipline two-ride experience with an speed style competition – Winners receive a prize

, 780′ single zipline two-ride experience with an speed style competition – Winners receive a prize 5 – 7pm: Kids’ Tubing Party with Music and Bonfire – Top Notch Tube Park (tubing lift ticket required)

Top Notch Tube Park (tubing lift ticket required) 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Bonfire & S’mores – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa lawn

Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa lawn 6 – 9pm: Family Board Games – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Graz

Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Graz 6 – 9pm: Complimentary Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides – depart from the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance

depart from the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa slopeside entrance 7:30pm: Storytime with Fritz – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Library

Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Library 8pm: Family Movie – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Geneva Room

Sunday

9:00am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm: Zipline Adventure Tour , 2.5 hour tour down the mountain, through trees and over slopes. Advance reservation required.

10 – 11am: Cupcake Decorating – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Vienna Room – $5 – reservations required; please call 231.549.7964

– Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, Vienna Room – $5 – reservations required; please call 231.549.7964 11am – 1pm: Tommy Tropic – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby

4 – 8pm: Twin Zip Ride , 780′ single zipline two-ride experience

11:30am – 4pm: Family Fun Village Party , featuring a cookout and Alpen Hut bar at Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, music, balloon twisting, DJ Bill Da Cat, Face Painting

, featuring a cookout and Alpen Hut bar at Mountain Express Deli & Provisions, music, balloon twisting, DJ Bill Da Cat, Face Painting noon – 6pm: Complimentary Inflatable Obstacle Course, Bounce House, Rock Wall and Extreme Dual Air Jumpers – Mountain Grand Lodge Courtyard

– Mountain Grand Lodge Courtyard 1 – 5pm: The Spa at Boyne Mountain Family Event, featuring $10 manicures and pedicures (Ages 5-15)

Sunday On-Hill Events, Ages 4-20

8:30 – 10am: Kids’ Race Registration – Civic Center, West Lobby

Civic Center, West Lobby 10:30am: Kids’ Silly Slalom Race – North Boyne

North Boyne 11:30am: Kids’ Seal Slide – North Boyne

North Boyne 12:30pm: Kids’ Ski Race – North Boyne

– North Boyne 1:30pm: Egg Race – North Boyne

North Boyne 3pm: Awards, Cafeteria, Skier Services Building (Trophies awarded to those who participate in every event)

Monday

noon – 4pm: Complimentary Inflatable Obstacle Course, Bounce House, Rock Climbing Wall, and Extreme Dual Air Jumpers, multi-station super trampoline for kids and adults to try gravity defying maneuvers – Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Courtyard

