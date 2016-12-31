Boyne Mountain New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2016
New Year’s Eve Family Splashtacular Special
- 4pm – 1am
- $50 All-inclusive waterpark and arcade special, which includes:
- Admission to Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark
- $10 in Avalanche Bay Arcade tokens
- Two slices of pizza and pop with two free refills
- Entry to the NYE Teen Dance Party, 10pm – 1am featuring D313GATION DJs from A+ Event Entertainment, Boyne Mountain Arcade
- Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by a ticketed adult
New Year’s Eve Family Dinner Buffet
- 5 – 9pm
- Served in Matterhon – Civic Center
New Year’s Eve Dinner Party
- 5 & 8:15pm | Reserved seatings
- Party at Stein Eriksen’s
- Jazz Trio entertainment | 5pm-12:30am
- Ring in the New Year the old-fashioned way
New Year’s Eve Children’s Celebration & Pizza Party (ages 3 months to 12 years)
- 5:30pm – 1am
- Mom and Dad can enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities on their own knowing the kids are having just as much fun! Taking place in the resort’s Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center (adjacent to the Civic Center), this party is sure to be a fun memory for children of all ages. Kids can ring in the New Year with arts and crafts, games, pizza dinner, late night movie, and fabulous views of the annual Torchlight Parade and fireworks display!
- Celebration open to ages 3 months – 12 years; children are divided into age appropriate groups for all activities. Please bring weather appropriate clothing for children to watch the Torchlight Parade and fireworks as well as pajamas, if desired. Child care including all activities and pizza dinner is $50 per child, 5:30pm to 1am. Hourly rate of $10 per hour, per child is also available. Advance reservation is recommended; please call 231.549.7274.
Cotton Bowl Party
- 8pm: Michigan State vs Alabama
- View on the largest big screen HD TVs in the resort
- Cash Bar
- Vienna A
Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza to honor and celebrate the life of Stein Eriksen (1927-2015)
- 9:15 – 10pm
- View from base of mountain near Victor slope
Great Snowball Race, Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark
- 9:30pm
- Winner receives a prize; pre-registration required – day of at the waterpark admission desk
DJ Bill da Cat, Snowflake Lounge
- 9:30pm – 1:30am
- $10 cover charge
- Drink specials
Family Dance Party, Matterhon – Civic Center
- 10pm – 1am
- Free admission
- Ring in 2016 as a family at our NEW Family Dance Party!
- DJ Luke G of A+ Event Entertainment
- Views of the fireworks and torchlight parade
- Visits from Fritz, the Resort Mascot
- Family Board Games
- Balloon Drop at Midnight
- Cash bar for parents, and kiddie cocktail bar for the kiddos
- Watch the ball drop over Times Square on the big screen projectors
- Complimentary admission for resort houseguests, owners, and passholders
- Parents must stay with their children at the party; children cannot be left unattended
Teen Dance Party, Avalanche Bay Arcade
- 10pm – 1am
- Entertainment TBA: included with $10 admission, Avalanche Bay Arcade
- Ages 13 – 20
