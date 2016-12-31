Boyne Mountain New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2016





New Year’s Eve Family Splashtacular Special

4pm – 1am

$50 All-inclusive waterpark and arcade special, which includes:

Admission to Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

$10 in Avalanche Bay Arcade tokens

Two slices of pizza and pop with two free refills

Entry to the NYE Teen Dance Party, 10pm – 1am featuring D313GATION DJs from A+ Event Entertainment, Boyne Mountain Arcade

Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by a ticketed adult

5 – 9pm

Served in Matterhon – Civic Center

5 & 8:15pm | Reserved seatings

Party at Stein Eriksen’s

Jazz Trio entertainment | 5pm-12:30am

Ring in the New Year the old-fashioned way

New Year’s Eve Children’s Celebration & Pizza Party (ages 3 months to 12 years)

5:30pm – 1am

Mom and Dad can enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities on their own knowing the kids are having just as much fun! Taking place in the resort’s Helga Haus Children’s Learning Center (adjacent to the Civic Center), this party is sure to be a fun memory for children of all ages. Kids can ring in the New Year with arts and crafts, games, pizza dinner, late night movie, and fabulous views of the annual Torchlight Parade and fireworks display!

Celebration open to ages 3 months – 12 years; children are divided into age appropriate groups for all activities. Please bring weather appropriate clothing for children to watch the Torchlight Parade and fireworks as well as pajamas, if desired. Child care including all activities and pizza dinner is $50 per child, 5:30pm to 1am. Hourly rate of $10 per hour, per child is also available. Advance reservation is recommended; please call 231.549.7274.

Cotton Bowl Party

8pm: Michigan State vs Alabama

View on the largest big screen HD TVs in the resort

Cash Bar

Vienna A

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza to honor and celebrate the life of Stein Eriksen (1927-2015)

9:15 – 10pm

View from base of mountain near Victor slope

Great Snowball Race, Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark

9:30pm

Winner receives a prize; pre-registration required – day of at the waterpark admission desk

DJ Bill da Cat, Snowflake Lounge

9:30pm – 1:30am

$10 cover charge

Drink specials

Family Dance Party, Matterhon – Civic Center

10pm – 1am

Free admission

Ring in 2016 as a family at our NEW Family Dance Party!

DJ Luke G of A+ Event Entertainment

Views of the fireworks and torchlight parade

Visits from Fritz, the Resort Mascot

Family Board Games

Balloon Drop at Midnight

Cash bar for parents, and kiddie cocktail bar for the kiddos

Watch the ball drop over Times Square on the big screen projectors

Complimentary admission for resort houseguests, owners, and passholders

Parents must stay with their children at the party; children cannot be left unattended

Teen Dance Party, Avalanche Bay Arcade

10pm – 1am

Entertainment TBA: included with $10 admission, Avalanche Bay Arcade

Ages 13 – 20

