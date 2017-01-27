Boyne Mountain – Subaru WinterFest – February 4 – 5, 2017



Our partner, Subaru, believes in embracing winter adventure because passion for the outdoors doesn’t hibernate. That’s why they’ve created Subaru WinterFest, a one-of-a-kind mountain destination and lifestyle tour where skiers and snowboarders can come together and share their passion for all things winter.

Come enjoy live music brought to you by Harman Kardon® while enjoying s’mores and craft OZO coffee. Participate in daily giveaways and test the latest gear from our friends at Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule, Klean Kanteen, and Under Armour. Plus, plan to meet adventurous Subaru owners and learn how you can support Avalanche Rescue Dogs.Call it après, call it hanging out…we’re calling all winter warriors to experience Subaru WinterFest at Boyne Mountain resort before winter calls it quits!

Drive a Subaru? That makes you a VIP! Boyne Mountain and Subaru are offering COMPLIMENTARY VIP valet parking for Subaru owners, simply pull into the Circle Drive and we’ll park your Subaru for you. Arrive early – space is limited and it’s first come, first served!

#SeizeTheSnowDays

Saturday, February 4, 2017 to Sunday, February 5, 2017

