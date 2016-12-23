Boyne Mountain – Cross Country Winter Trail Days – January 7 – 8, 2017

Cross-Country Center

Winter Trails Day offers children and adults new to snow sports the chance to try snowshoeing and cross country skiing for free, and to discover the great fitness and social benefits with these easy-to-learn winter sports.

Snowshoeing and cross country skiing are easy and quick to learn. They are fun for all ages making them perfect for families and groups. Not to mention, a great way to get some exercise!

No cost – FREE to participant

Half-hour group lesson

Trail pass

Rentals

Reservations are required; limited space is available. For more information or to register, please call the Cross-Country Center at 231.549.6088

<>

Visit Boyne Mountain Website >>>>

<>

More News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands



Additional News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands >>>>

<>