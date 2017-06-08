Bugs Beddow & The Good Stuff – The Homestead – Music on the Mountain – July 20, 2017



Bugs Beddow & the Good Stuff serve up the best rock & soul music from the last four decades – you know, the Good Stuff! With Bugs on trombone, Motown legend Jose Hamilton on vocals, The Dougie on guitar, Rick Thompson on percussion, and Steven Backus on bass, you have a band to remember. From Bruno Mars to Stevie Wonder, Bon Jovi to the Temptations, you’ll enjoy the best mix of feel good, toe tapping music there is.

The concert begins at 7pm. Transportation via chair lift or six-passenger golf cart begins at 6pm. Cash bar and snacks are available for purchase. Coolers are not permitted.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Mountain Flowers Lodge.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

To purchase tickets, call 231.334.5100

